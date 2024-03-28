Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for March 28, 2024

Tip of the week

Tip of the week

Lakes like Eloika, Newman, Banks, Moses, Potholes, Bonnie and Downs in Eastern Washington, and Coeur d’Alene, Pend Oreille and Hayden in North Idaho have good crappie populations. Knowing the water temperature is the most essential element in finding them in the spring. Crappie move into the shallows once lake water rises above 50 degrees, and they spawn when it is into the 60s. Find water temperatures between 50 and 65 degrees and your chance of success are best.

Heads up: Sponsored by Deer Lake Resort, the Deer Lake Lake Trout Fishing Tournament and a smallmouth bass raffle drawing will be held at the resort May 4 and 5. Registration will be May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. with a late registration May 4 at 8 a.m. Participants will receive $10 for each lake trout caught and $300 for the single person with the largest lake trout. Another $300 will be awarded to the boat with the most mackinaw caught during the tournament. All catches will follow the new WDFW mackinaw lake trout limit for Deer Lake. Raffle tickets will be given out for each smallmouth bass for the raffle prize. Contact Deer Lake Resort for overnight accommodations at deerlakeresort.com (509) 233-2081. For questions, contact Kevin Santora (509) 994-4005 or Anthony Santora (509) 638-7101. Forms can be downloaded from: https:// www.dlpoa.com/

Register for the Triple Fish Challenge being held on Banks Lake April 12-14. Google Real Recreation for rules and information.

The Safari Club Inland Empire Chapter banquet and fundraiser will be held April 12 at the Mirabeau Park Hotel on Sullivan Road. There will be games, raffles, door prizes and a live auction in addition to dinner. Doors open at 4 p.m. For more information, call Brian (509) 844-3005 or Ted (208) 400-1165.

Overheard: The annual Lake Pend Oreille State of the Lake meeting will be held on April 4 at the Ponderay Events Center (401 Bonner Way, Ponderay) from 6 to 8 p.m. During the meeting, fisheries staff from Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Region will share updates on the Lake Pend Oreille fishery and activities planned for 2024. There will also be a question-and-answer session. No registration is required.

Dworshak Reservoir is expected to provide excellent fishing opportunities again in 2024. Kokanee anglers should see improved sizes and smallmouth bass anglers should continue to experience excellent fishing with trophy opportunities. Higher abundances of rainbow trout stocking will also continue to provide opportunities for boat and shore anglers.

Braggin’ rights: In the Quincy Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby last weekend on Burke and Quincy lakes, Julian Rubio won an Xbox in the Youth Division with a 22½-inch-trout. Ruby Prunedo won a drone for turning in 14 pounds of trout, and Holly Bogart swept the Adult Division with a 22½-inch rainbow and more than 13 pounds of fish.

Tate Webb and Hunter Wabs won the Columbia Basin Bass Club tournament last weekend with five fish weighing 26.42 pounds. They also had the big fish of the tournament, a largemouth weighing 7.12 pounds. Largemouth fishing has been good back in the dunes. Throw one-half ounce black and blue jigs, swim jigs, jerkbaits, chatter baits and Texas rigged plastics.