Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for March 28, 2024
Fly fishing
The North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene has seen great streamer fishing of late. Silver Bow Fly Shop said the fishing is better in lower reaches. There has been some dry fly fishing with nemoura stones.
The St. Joe River has fished well lately, particularly during the warmer weather, although rain and snow melt have raised water levels. Streamer fishing has been excellent.
Amber, Medical and Coffeepot lakes have been fishing well with balanced leeches and blobs. Chironomids have been slow.
The Clark Fork has also been fishing well. It is also on the rise from warm weather and melting snow, but it should remain fishable over the next few weeks.
If you plan to fish Lake Lenore in the near future, be aware of the construction delays. During the first phase of the project, expect regular closures along SR 17, from Monday through Friday every hour at the top of the hour for 45 minutes. These closures start from 8:15 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. State Route 17 will reopen every hour on the first 15 minutes of the hour to clear traffic before closing again.
Trout and kokanee
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby last weekend on Burke and Quincy lakes saw more than 100 participants. Some big trout were landed, and many anglers took home prizes from the raffles. Fishing at these lakes has been good since the March 1 opener and was excellent during the derby. Quincy Lake was the most productive.
Lake Spokane trout fishing is picking up with some nice-sized rainbow smacking trolled spinners and plugs near the surface.
Salmon and steelhead
The spring chinook seasons will open April 27 in the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon river drainages. The full seasons and rules will be published prior to the season opener on the chinook fishing webpage.
Chinook fishing has been good on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The fish aren’t large, but there are many of them. Helmeted herring or deep diving Rapalas are drawing strikes in 5 to 30 feet of water. A chinook tournament will be held April 5-7 on the big lake. Registration at Fins and Feathers in Coeur d’Alene will be $50 per angler with payout dependent on the number of participants. The winter chinook salmon fishery in Marine Area 10 (Seattle/Bremerton Area) has closed for the season, but year-round piers will remain open to salmon fishing. The Agate Pass Area in Marine Area 10 remains open daily to catch-and-release fly fishing only through Sunday. Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) remains open four days per week – Wednesdays through Saturdays only – through April 15 or until the guidelines are met. Marine Area 5 (Sekiu and Pillar Point) is open all April for winter chinook fishing or until the guidelines are met.
Spiny ray
Walleye fishing has been fair on Potholes Reservoir. Fish the humps in front of the sand dunes and near Perch Point. Trolling and jigging are both producing. The walleye are about to spawn, and this will push many of the fish into the channels in the dunes.
One dock at the Northrup launch on Banks Lake is in place. Good walleye fishing and fair bass fishing is reported.
A friend had outstanding walleye fishing in Porcupine Bay on Lake Roosevelt last weekend. He and a buddy took limits on blade baits, and none of the fish was under 15 inches.
Other species
Lake Coeur d’Alene water is still low, so pike fishing in the bays is not as productive as it will be when the water comes up. For now, best success is from boats trolling 20 to 30 feet below the surface,
Hunting
Turkey hunters should be scouting out areas and asking permission to hunt as the Washington general season begins April 15 and the youth season begins Monday. In Idaho, the youth season begins April 8 and the general season April 15.
