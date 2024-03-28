Grab your coconuts and gallop to FICA with comedian John Cleese

“Monty Python” legend John Cleese will take the First Interstate Center for the Arts stage on Saturday to answers audiences questions and share experiences following a showing of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

The 84-year-old British comedian made his mark in the 1960s as a member of the “Monty Python” troupe, which had its beginning with the sketch comedy TV series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.” A founding member of the troupe, Cleese has participated in writing and starring in the series as well as the films. Cleese went on to receive an Oscar nomination for best screenplay for the 1988 film “A Fish Called Wanda.”

After a screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Cleese will join audience members for storytelling and answer any “absurd and/or ridiculous questions” fans may have.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $250.