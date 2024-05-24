College baseball: Portland routs Gonzaga in WCC Tournament to end Zags’ season

From staff reports

LAS VEGAS – A long day spent in the loser’s bracket of the West Coast Conference Tournament turned into an even longer night for the Gonzaga baseball team.

Portland battered the Zags in the third inning and unmercifully went on to win 21-3 at Las Vegas Baseball Complex.

Portland had an on-base streak of 11 during a 10-run third inning that consisted of three straight homers (one inside the park), followed by a triple, an RBI single, another single, a walk, a three-run triple and a one-run single. The Zags turned a double play to end the streak.

Things didn’t get any better from there. Portland scored six more runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth.

Gonzaga (21-32) beat Saint Mary’s in the early game 11-5.

CC Spokane 6, Bellevue 5: Jaxson Davis hit a walk-off single, brining in two runs on an outfield error to lift the Sasquatch over the Bulldogs in an elimination game at the NWAC Tournament in Longview, Washington.

CCS will play Everett Saturday in a loser-out at 2:05 p.m.