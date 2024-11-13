71-year-old identified as man shot and killed in Chief Garry Park neighborhood

A man shot and killed in the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood over the weekend was 71 years old, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Donald Gunstrom died from gunshot wounds and blunt -force injuries, according to a news release.

Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday to the shooting near Riverton Avenue and Lacey Street, a Spokane Police Department news release said. Police found Gunstrom and tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives didn’t believe the shooting was random, the release said. No arrests have been reported in connection to the shooting.