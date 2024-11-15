Live updates: No. 4 Gonzaga hosts seasoned mid-major in UMass Lowell

From staff reports

Follow along with this thread for updates and highlights throughout the night.

Pregame

Gonzaga’s third game in its nonconference schedule figures to be its easiest yet, but even the Zags’ mid-major opponents carry a winning pedigree.

The No. 6 Bulldogs (2-0) host the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 6 p.m. tonight at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will be broadcast locally on KHQ and nationally on ESPN+.

Gonzaga is a 26-point favorite according to vegasinsider.com.

UML, which finished second in the America East the past two seasons, are tied for fourth nationally with 10 seniors/fifth-year players.

The River Hawks opened the season with wins over Rivier and Saint Peter’s, before making the trip across the country to play the Zags tonight and University of Washington on Sunday.

The Zags romped Baylor in its opener and then were challenged for the entirety of a win over Arizona State. GU will enjoy a healthy size advantage tonight ahead of a marquee true road game at San Diego State on Monday.

Not sure how UMass Lowell matches up on the court tonight, but any team willing to make a 7 a.m. airport B-Dubs run is dangerous in my eyes. https://t.co/q4639QYKcL — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 15, 2024

Sunday scaries pic.twitter.com/1t89i4FEvr — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 13, 2024

Make that 29 wins in Costello since 2022 😎#UnitedInBlue | #AEMBB pic.twitter.com/yyZsL2Gdf0 — UMass Lowell MBB (@RiverHawkMBB) November 9, 2024

Series history

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Game preview

No. 4 Gonzaga’s frontcourt presents sizable challenge for UMass Lowell UMass Lowell coach Pat Duquette, watching via television from the East Coast, had a similar reaction to Gonzaga’s 101-63 season-opening rout over Baylor as many of the 12,000 at the Spokane Arena and those tuned into ESPN2. “Whoa,” Duquette said. | Read more

Gonzaga-UMass Lowell key matchup: Versatile wing Quinton Mincey off to fast start Quinton Mincey has gone from last season’s America East Conference sixth man of the year to UMass Lowell’s main man in the scoring column, at least through two games. | Read more

More on the Zags

‘Good for our program’: UMass Lowell signs up for Gonzaga, UW road trip So what brings UMass Lowell, located about 30 miles outside of Boston, to the Kennel for Friday’s date with fourth-ranked Gonzaga? | Read more

Report: Virginia transfer Jalen Warley sets up visit to Gonzaga, two other programs Tony Bennett’s unexpected retirement from Virginia last month opened up a 30-day window for players on the Cavaliers’ roster to enter the NCAA transfer portal. | Read more

‘We just kind of let him go.’ Gonzaga’s decision to stick with Braden Huff pays off in big way during ASU win Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley took a moment to pass along a quick message to Gonzaga counterpart Mark Few at the conclusion of Sunday’s nonconference matchup at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more