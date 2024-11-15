Live updates: No. 4 Gonzaga hosts seasoned mid-major in UMass Lowell
Follow along with this thread for updates and highlights throughout the night.
Pregame
Gonzaga’s third game in its nonconference schedule figures to be its easiest yet, but even the Zags’ mid-major opponents carry a winning pedigree.
The No. 6 Bulldogs (2-0) host the UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 6 p.m. tonight at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will be broadcast locally on KHQ and nationally on ESPN+.
Gonzaga is a 26-point favorite according to vegasinsider.com.
UML, which finished second in the America East the past two seasons, are tied for fourth nationally with 10 seniors/fifth-year players.
The River Hawks opened the season with wins over Rivier and Saint Peter’s, before making the trip across the country to play the Zags tonight and University of Washington on Sunday.
The Zags romped Baylor in its opener and then were challenged for the entirety of a win over Arizona State. GU will enjoy a healthy size advantage tonight ahead of a marquee true road game at San Diego State on Monday.
Series history
This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Game preview
