Things to watch: No. 8 Idaho has chance to solidify playoff position against Weber State

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho’s final regular-season home game against Weber State is Senior Day.

Vandals coach Jason Eck wants his 10 departing seniors to “be in the moment” as they walk onto the field with their families to be celebrated.

“It’s a special time, and we want those guys to enjoy it,” Eck said.

But the game seems less like the conclusion of careers and more like a step toward larger goals.

The Vandals, 7-3 overall, 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference and ranked eighth in the STATS Perform poll, have an immediate aim of finishing undefeated at home for the first time since 1996.

Beyond that, they need to defeat Idaho State next week in Pocatello to preserve their ranking and to make a strong case for a first-round bye in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and a home game after that.

Getting lost in a reflective moment of what should be just another day at work could lead to an unwanted setback .

Here are three things to watch as the Vandals seek to extend a three-game winning streak and continue building momentum for a memorable playoff run.

1. Which Weber State team shows up? The Wildcats (3-7, 2-4), losers of four straight, at first glance may look like pushovers. But Weber State had much higher aspirations at the start of the season, and the Wildcats have a concerning tendency to play up to their competition. Before their current skid, they turned back 10th-ranked Montana 55-48 in overtime. “Their record is not where they would like it to be, but they were capable of beating Montana on the road,” Eck said. Last season, they surprised the Vandals 31-29. The Wildcats are led by sophomore quarterback Richie Munoz. In the Montana game, he threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns .

2. Battle of the running backs: Weber State senior Damon Bankston has rushed for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns, a 6.3 yards-per-carry average. He also has nine pass receptions for 130 yards and a score. Idaho counters with its newest breakout star, Deshaun Buchanan. The quick and strong redshirt freshman introduced himself in a big way with 116 yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Washington University. He showed that was no fluke by rushing for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Idaho’s most recent victory, 39-30 against Portland State.

3. How much wildcat will the Wildcats face? Every week, Idaho works the wildcat in practice. In each successive game, it seems, the Vandals are doing more things on offense with their wildcat formation, with different players taking a turn replacing the quarterback. They throw, run and work misdirection. The Vandals may not need the wildcat against Weber State, but whatever they put on tape, Idaho State and potential future playoff opponents will have to be ready.