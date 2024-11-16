Live updates: No. 19 Washington State takes on tricky road game at New Mexico

From staff reports

Third quarter

3:37 – WSU 28, UNM 21: Mateer lobs a ball past the hands of Pulalasi in the flat. Needed a ball right on him there, as he was wide open.

Cougars punt to the UNM 29.

5:14 – WSU 28, UNM 21: Cougars stop the Lobos a yard short on third down and force a punt. Holding on the punt negates a huge return by Freeman. WSU starts at its 25 instead of the UNM 24.

6:34 – WSU 28, UNM 21: Second-straight stop for the Lobos defense, which has changed things up in the second half to great effect. Mateer is facing more defenders in coverage and has completed just 2 of 7 attempts this quarter.

Lobos start at their 8 with a chance to drive the field and tie the score. WSU led by 14 points to start the half.

10:20 – WSU 28, UNM 21: Lobos not going away yet. Dampier uses his speed to score a 33-yard touchdown.

UNM goes on a 10-play, 80-yard drive to make it a one-score game. Dampier has 12 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns, really giving WSU trouble on the ground.

14:18 – WSU 28, UNM 14: Mateer comes out firing and throws three straight incompletions, more than he had in the first half combined. Lobos take over at their 20.

Halftime

John Mateer has been near-flawless and has Washington State leading New Mexico 28-14 at halftime in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mateer has completed 15 of 17 attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns. He’s added seven carries for 36 yards and another score, leading WSU to touchdowns on four of five possessions in the half.

New Mexico has struck for a few big plays of their own, but not nearly enough to keep up. WSU will receive the second half kickoff.

Second quarter

0:20 – WSU 28, UNM 14: Cougars force a stop, so they start with little time at their own 1 after a good punt.

1:10 – WSU 28, UNM 14: Mateer lofts a 29-yard touchdown to Williams, who has zero resistance on the catch.

Lobos defense has been thoroughly outmatched in the first half, surrendering 355 total yards and touchdowns on four of five possessions.

1:56 – WSU 21, UNM 14: Cougars pick up a forth-and-1 at the 2-minute timeout. Schlenbaker was stopped short, but had a good second effort. Big opportunity for WSU to go up two scores at halftime, and receive the second half kickoff.

5:31 – WSU 21, UNM 14: Dampier takes the top off the WSU defense with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Medford.

Lobos snap out of their lull with a five-play, 71-yard TD drive. Dampier is 5 of 11 for 94 yards and has eight carries for 37 yards.

7:30 – WSU 21, UNM 7: Lobos finally get to Mateer and sack him on third down, getting their first stop off the game.

UNM starts at its 29, after picking up a penalty for fair catch interference on the punt.

9:18 – WSU 21, UNM 7: Another three-and-out for the Lobos, which could spell disaster with Mateer coming back on the field. Cougars start on their own 19, though field position hasn’t mattered so far.

10:21 – WSU 21, UNM 7: Mateer has been perfect. He finds a wide open Mathers for 50 yards on third down and then hits Williams for a 20-yard touchdown.

Mateer has completed 10 of 10 attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

14:24 – WSU 14, UNM 7: Holding penalty sets back the Lobos, who are forced to punt again, this time to the WSU 7.

Cougars probably could have been called for roughing the passer, or pass interference on the third down pass attempt.

First quarter

1:30 – WSU 14, UNM 7: Mateer gets the Lobos to overcommit to the sideline, cuts back and powers in for a 5-yard touchdown run. UNM hasn’t been able to bring down the Cougars QB, who is 7 for 7 for 122 yards and has 25 rushing yards.

6:21 – UNM 7, WSU 7: Lobos drive gets derailed after a failed option pitch loses a few yards. Cougas take over after a punt at the WSU 26.

7:27 – UNM 7, WSU 7: Mateer slices through the Lobos defense with long passes on back-to-back plays. He hits Williams for 43 yards, then Hernandez for a 28-yard touchdown.

Mateer goes 3 of 3 for 86 yards on the opening drive.

9:32 – UNM 7, WSU 0: Lobos use the run game to charge down the field and Dampier scores a 7-yard touchdown on a read option.

Cougars had a chance to get off the field early in the drive, but jumped offsides after the Lobos lined up on 4th-and-1. Instead, UNM drives 75 yards on 11 plays.

Dampier has five carries for 36 yards and completed 2 of 2 attempts for 22 yards.

15:00 – UNM 0, WSU 0: Lobos win the toss and want the ball. We’re underway, game will start on FS1 shortly after the conclusion of Rutgers-Maryland.

Pregame

Washington State has an outside chance at qualifying for the College Football Playoff. To be considered, the Cougars have to win out.

No. 19 WSU takes a four-game winning streak to New Mexico tonight for a game against the Lobos. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on FS1.

The Cougars (8-1) had little problem putting away Utah State last week, as QB John Mateer totaled five touchdowns. Tonight they’ll face a Lobos (4-6) team coming off a win over San Diego State.

New Mexico features dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier. He’s a volatile passer, prone to mistakes and impact plays.

WSU is a 10½-point favorite, according to vegasinsider.com.

Series history

Washington State is 2-0 all-time against New Mexico with wins at home and on the road in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

Team stats

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. John Mateer (WSU) 166-266 2332 22 6 Devon Dampier (NM) 196-334 2418 11 12 RUSHING Carries Yards TD John Mateer (WSU) 137 630 11 Devon Dampier (NM) 110 872 13 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Kyle Williams (WSU) 42 691 8 Luke Wysong (NM) 55 700 1

Individual stats

Scoring WSU NM Points Per Game 39.3 33.4 Points Allowed Per Game 27.0 38.3 Total Yards 452.1 479.6 Yards Passing 268.8 241.8 Yards Rushing 183.3 237.8 Yards Allowed 421.1 477.2 Pass Yards Allowed 263.3 249.1 Rush Yards Allowed 157.8 228.1

