Recap and highlights: Ryan Nembhard, Graham Ike lead No. 3 Gonzaga past San Diego State 80-67

SAN DIEGO – Graham Ike’s five previous games against San Diego State all culminated in defeat – four losses to the Aztecs during a three-year stint at Wyoming, followed by a double-digit loss to Brian Dutcher’s team last season at Gonzaga.

Unprompted, Ike even cited his “personal rivalry” with San Diego State during recent interviews at joint West Coast Conference/Mountain West Conference Media Day.

So, one might imagine the forward wasn’t exactly brimming with optimism 75 seconds into his sixth - and likely last - career meeting with San Diego State.

The forward was whistled for a rebounding foul on SDSU’s first offensive possession and his second foul came in quick succession, sending Ike to Gonzaga’s bench after less than two minutes of action at Viejas Arena.

Ike’s foul trouble didn’t necessarily set Gonzaga back – the Bulldogs still controlled the first half, entering the break with a nine-point lead – and the forward was nothing but an asset for his team in the second half, scoring 20 of his season-high 23 points in the final frame to lead the country’s third-ranked team to an impressive 80-67 win on the road.

Ike probably couldn’t have scripted a better start to the second half, dropping in a layup over SDSU 7-footer Magoon Gwath, who picked up his third foul trying to contest. Ike finished the and-one play at the free throw line, then proceeded to torch the Aztecs for roughly nine more minutes, converting baskets or drawing fouls just about every time he went up to shoot.

In total, the senior forward finished 7 of 9 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free throw line while matching SDSU’s Nick Boyd for a game-high nine rebounds.

Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard had another sensational stat line, posting a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists to go with four rebounds. Braden Huff had 10 points off the bench – most of those coming during Ike’s absence in the first half – while Ben Gregg and Michael Ajayi had seven apiece.

Gonzaga improved to 4-0 on the season with the victory and matched WCC rival Saint Mary’s for the most consecutive road wins in the country (9).

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) draws a foul from San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath (0) during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif. Gwath fouled out of the game on the play. Gonzaga won the game 80-67.

First half

19:24 – GU 0, SDSU 0: Zags win the tip and after a couple of misses Ike is quickly picks up his first foul. We’re underway the Viejas Arena.

15:40 – GU 9, SDSU 6: Lots of fouls early, Zags already with five at the first media timeout. Ike is on the bench with two, Nembhard, Ajayi and Battle have one apiece.

Battle converted a three-point play to give the Zags an early edge. SDSU has two 3-pointers, 2 of 7 from the field.

11:55 – GU 16, SDSU 12: Officials calling a tight game and with the physicality, fouls keep flying at the U12 media timeout. Zags have possession.

GU with seven fouls and SDSU with five. Gregg and Ike have two apiece.

Huff leading the Zags with nine points. McKinney has six for the Aztecs.

7:19 – GU 26, SDSU 16: Zags use an 8-0 run to build their lead to 10 at the U8 media timeout. Battle joins Ike and Gregg with two fouls.

Aztecs up to nine team fouls, two apiece for Gwath and Davis.

Zags are 8 of 10 from the field, Aztecs are 6 of 22.

3:51 – GU 33, SDSU 22: Stromer hits a 3-pointer and the Aztecs call a timeout.

SDSU had cut the lead to eight points thanks to a rare turnover by Nembhard.

GU doing damage at the free throw line, 12 of 15 in the half.

1:22 – GU 38, SDSU 29: Compton throws down a dunk from under the hoop to cut it back to single digits and the Zags call a timeout.

Huff leading GU with 10 points after he hits a 3-pointer. Boyd leads the Aztecs with nine.

0:25 – GU 40, SDSU 31: Nembhard’s shot is blocked, the Aztecs fifth block of the half. SDSU calls a timeout to try and get a good look before halftime.

Halftime

Gonzaga has a 40-31 edge over San Diego State at halftime in a physical game.

The two teams combined for 21 fouls in the first half. Graham Ike, Khalif Battle and Ben Gregg have two apiece for GU.

Braden Huff has been strong off the bench once again. He leads with 10 points. Nembhard behind with seven points and five assists.

Nick Boyd pacing SDSU with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Zags shooting 41% from the field, 4-for-11 on 3-pointers, and 12 of 15 on free throws. Aztecs are at 31%, 4-for-13 and 5 of 6.

Second half

19:40 – GU 43, SDSU 31: Ike opens the second half with a three-point play.

15:05 – GU 53, SDSU 42: Zags start the half with a 11-4 run, Aztecs answer with eight straight points and then Ike hits a layup to give GU a slight second-half edge at the first media timeout.

Ike has eight points in the second half, making an impact after sitting for most of the first with foul trouble.

11:58 – GU 55, SDSU 45: Both teams on over two-minute scoring droughts at the U12 media timeout. Zags have free throws coming up, but been unable to separate in the second half.

8:45 – GU 61, SDSU 51: Gregg gets a tough offensive rebound and scores through contact to stall the Aztecs run. Gwath goes to the bench with five fouls. Big play by the Zags forward.

7:59 – GU 62, SDSU 53: Zags keep crashing the offensive glass and Nembhard is fouled at the U8 media timeout. He’ll have free throws when play resumes.

4:24 – GU 70, SDSU 59: Nembhard helping the Zags salt this one away as SDSU calls a timeout. He’s up to 15 points and eight assists, Ike leads with 17 points.

McKinney hit a 3-pointer to slow the Zags run before the timeout.

3:55 – GU 70, SDSU 59: Ajayi called for his third foul at the U4 media timeout, Aztecs will shoot free throws as we head down the final stretch.

1:37 – GU 74, SDSU 61: Nembhard goes to shoot two free throws and that should about do this one.

Ike and Nembhard lead the charge in the second half. Ike has 19 points and seven rebounds, Nembhard has 17 points and eight assists. We’ll be back with a full recap shortly.

Starting 5

Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Michael Ajayi, Graham Ike.

SDSU starters: Nick Boyd, BJ Davis, Miles Byrd, Jared Coleman-Jones, Magoon Gwath.

📍San Diego, Calif.



🏟️ No. 3 #Gonzaga (3-0) at #SDSU (2-0), 7 p.m., CBSSN



📊 GU: Khalif Battle (17.3 ppg), Michael Ajayi (8.0 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (10.0 apg)



Pregame

Gonzaga hasn’t shown many holes in their 3-0 start to the season.

The No. 3 Zags will be put to the test again tonight with a road game at San Diego State (2-0) tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports.

The Aztecs are yet to face a team to the quality of the Bulldogs with wins over UC San Diego (63-58) and Occidental (100-49).

Meanwhile GU has thumped Baylor and UMass Lowell, with a narrow win over Arizona State in between.

Gonzaga is a 10½-point favorite according to vegasinsider.com.

San Diego State’s Miles Byrd (ankle) will be available for tonight’s game against Gonzaga, per a school spokesman.



A major boost for the Aztecs.



Series history

The Aztecs hold a 3-1 all-time record over the Bulldogs since 2010 and have won the last two meetings, including a 84-74 win in the Kennel last season.

Team stats

San Diego State (2-0) Gonzaga (3-0) Points 81.5 100.7 Points allowed 53.5 65.7 Field goal pct. 46.8 53.6 Rebounds 40.5 43.3 Assists 17.5 22.3 Blocks 8.0 3.7 Steals 8.5 10.7 Streak Won 2 Won 3

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Miles Byrd (SDSU) 20.0 58.3 100 Khalif Battle (GU) 17.3 53.6 100 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Miles Byrd (SDSU) 8.0 7.0 1.0 Michael Ajayi (GU) 8.0 5.0 3.0 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Taj DeGourville (SDSU) 3.5 0.5 17.0 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 0.6 31.7

Game preview

More on the Zags

