Work to watch for this week in Spokane

As winter is well on its way, road work projects are winding down, and Spokane has one street closure scheduled this week as construction persists on the North Spokane Corridor.

Riverton Avenue remains closed between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street.

The streets department issued seasonal notices:

Leaf pickup is underway. The city will pick up fallen leaves in roadways. The department asks that residents not rake leaves into the street for pickup, as the service is only intended for leaves that naturally fall there.

Snow season officially began , with the first snowfall Saturday night. The city asks residents to park on the odd side of the street during snow season, which runs to March 15, for snow removal services.