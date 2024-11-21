East Central stabbing victim died following argument over a truck, court records say

A stabbing victim in East Central died following an argument over a truck, court records say.

Lamar Robertson, 37, was stabbed multiple times in the torso in an alley behind a house on the 3700 block of East First Avenue on Oct. 29. Orlando Jaramillo, 34, was arrested this month for the homicide, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department.

Court records say Robertson and his girlfriend went to the area to repossess a truck that they had given a man in exchange for a car. The couple realized the car was faulty and the man who gave it to them agreed to give the truck back, records say.

The man and his brother, identified as Jaramillo, approached Robertson in the alley and began fighting with him over owed money. Jaramillo was holding a hunting knife pointed outward, court records say. At some point, Robertson fell to the ground face down, and his girlfriend noticed he was not moving. He was loaded into a passerby’s car and taken into the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

When police swarmed the nearby house, Jaramillo was not inside, but his brother indicated what Jaramillo did was “self-defense” and did not want to get him in trouble.

Jaramillo was found in a parked car downtown earlier this week and arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.