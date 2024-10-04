Things to watch: Stout Idaho defense must contend with deceptive offense of Northern Arizona

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Northern Arizona (3-2, 1-0) will look to defeat another Big Sky Conference foe and ranked opponent.

In its homecoming game, Idaho (3-2, 0-1) will look for its first Big Sky win.

The Lumberjacks upended Sacramento State 34-16 a week ago. The Hornets were ranked 10th at the time in the American Football Coaches Association Football Championship Subdivision poll, and NAU leveraged itself into the top 25 with the victory.

Idaho is occupying the 10th spot after being upset by UC Davis 28-26. The Vandals had cruised into the game with a fourth-place ranking.

At his weekly news conference, UI coach Jason Eck said the Vandals and their coaches weren’t on their game against the Aggies.

Specifically, he said, Idaho had difficulty getting defensive substitutions in against UC Davis’ up-tempo offense.

Oregon, which Idaho took into the fourth quarter before falling 24-14, and Abilene Christian, which Idaho outlasted 27-24, tried to speed up the game to freeze Idaho’s substitutions.

It’s something the Vandals had to correct in preparation this week, Eck said. Their ability to do so may have a bearing on the outcome against the Lumberjacks.

Here are three other story lines to watch.

1. Idaho’s defense versus Northern Arizona’s run-pass option. Vandals defensive linemen Jahkari Larmond (three tackles, one for loss); Malakai Williams (five tackles, 1.5 for loss); and Xavier Slayton (two tackles, .5 for loss), all stepped up against UCD’s potent offense, Eck said. But Idaho’s premier defensive linemen, Keyshawn James-Newby and Dallas Afalava, were hampered against the Aggies by lingering injuries. If they are back to their dominant selves and can get NAU into third-and-long situations, Lumberjacks quarterback Ty Pennington may repeat the passing line he had against Sacramento State (21 for 25 for 240 yards and two touchdowns).

2. Staying with the ground game. Elisha Cummings, 58 attempts for 289 yards and a touchdown; Nate Thomas, 52 attempts for 259 yards and four touchdowns; and Emmerson Cortez Menjivar, three rushing attempts for 90 yards on trick plays as a wide receiver, give Idaho a notable running attack this season. It can set the course of a game. But Eck said he may have drifted away from that against the Aggies. Running against the Lumberjacks may lead to a different outcome.

3. If it comes down to kickers. NAU’s Marcus Lyle has made 4 of 5 field-goal attempts, with a personal-best of 52 yards against Sacramento State a week ago. Idaho’s Cameron Pope is 5 of 7, with a long kick of 49 yards in Idaho’s 17-13 win at Wyoming. He has hit from longer in practice in the friendly surroundings of the Kibbie Dome.