Recap and highlights: Ethan O’Connor’s pick-six sends WSU to comeback win over Fresno State 25-17

FRESNO, Calif. – Facing a Washington State offense that couldn’t move the ball, and holding onto a narrow lead, Fresno State gave the Cougars a gift.

Ethan O’Connor happily accepted, jumping on an errant throw in the flat and running back a 60-yard pick-six to give WSU a 25-17 win over the Bulldogs in front of 41,031 at Valley Children’s Stadium.

Prior to that play, the Cougars (5-1) had totaled 26 yards of offense in the second half. They watched a 13-7 halftime lead turn into a 17-16 deficit. And yet, the Bulldogs (3-3) weren’t done giving.

FSU return man Jalen Moss made a costly mistake, pinning his team on its own 1-yard line on the ensuing kickoff.

WSU quickly forced a three-and-out and drove down the field for a field goal to take a 25-17 lead with under two minutes left.

Fresno drove into WSU territory, but ran out of time trying to force overtime.

WSU will head home with a win and plenty to work on. The Cougars scored on their first two possessions and then their offense went silent.

Quarterback John Mateer completed 17 of 34 attempts for 172 yards and carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards. He had an interception and a lost fumble in Fresno State territory, while being sacked three times.

The Cougars were outgained 338-295 and totaled just 66 yards in the second half.

The win will negate any bad feeling for the Cougars, however. WSU will return to Gesa Field next week to play Hawaii for its homecoming game. A win and WSU will be bowl eligible.

Fourth quarter

1:46 – WSU 25, FSU 17: Janikowski hits a 23-yarder to ensure the Cougars will not lose in regulation. Fresno starts after a touchback and will need a touchdown and a 2-pt conversion to send it to overtime.

4:44 – WSU 22, FSU 17: Bulldogs inexplicitly field the kickoff outside of the end zone and then dive back into it to set themselves up at their own 1. FSU goes 3-and-out and the Cougars take over at the Fresno 47 with a chance to put this one away.

6:52 – WSU 22, FSU 17: O’Connor makes the play of the game for WSU. The corner, who left the game earlier with an injury, comes back and grabs a 60-yard pick-six to put WSU ahead. Mateer is sacked on the 2pt attempt, his third sack in as many plays.

Cougs needed that one, especially with how their offense is playing. WSU has just 26 total yards in the second half.

8:58 – FSU 17, WSU 16: Mateer is sacked on back-to-back plays and the Cougars are forced to punt.

Moss gets a 29-yard return, but the play is negated by a block in the back. FSU starts on its 45.

10:13 – FSU 17, WSU 16: Fresno converts a field goal to retake the lead after a 13-play, 66-yard drive. Cougars forced to play catchup again, though they’ve answered after each previous FSU score.

The Bulldogs have turned to the run game in the second half. Gilliam has 15 carries for 108 yards.

Third quarter

2:02 – WSU 16, FSU 14: Mateer is dropped for a sack in the red zone and the Cougars drive stalls, but Janikowski hits the 34-yard field goal to put WSU back in front.

Mateer almost threw his second interception of the game earlier in the drive.

7:26 – FSU 14, WSU 13: Bulldogs quickly get the ball back and drive right down the field to regain the lead on a run from Gilliam.

WSU’s failed 2-pt try on the first possession has them trailing.

10:10 – WSU 13, FSU 7: Bulldogs forced to punt on their first drive of the half, after a sack from Laufau, WSU’s first since the SJSU game.

Halftime

Washington State holds a 13-7 lead over Fresno State at halftime, after a slog of a second quarter.

The Cougars and Bulldogs combined to score touchdowns on the first three possessions of the game. Since then? Two missed field goals and an interception by Fresno and a fumble, an interception and a punt by WSU.

The teams also combined for nine penalties for 95 yards.

John Mateer completed 12 of 22 attempts for 133 yards and a touchdown and added 12 carries for 54 yards and another score. He was responsible for both WSU turnovers, both in FSU territory.

Second quarter

1:35 – WSU 13, FSU 7: Bulldogs give it right back, as Keene throws an interception to Durant a two plays later. Cougars start at their own 45 with a chance to score before halftime.

1:54 – WSU 13, FSU 7: Mateer throws a diving interception to Clark in the end zone, the WSU QB’s second turnover of the quarter. Cougs go without points after an 11-play, 49-yard drive.

8:32 – WSU 13, FSU 7: Bulldogs’ Lynch misses another field goal, this time from 52 yards. Game has gotten bogged down by a bunch of penalties and replay reviews.

Cougars had an interception denied by a pass interference and CB O’Connor went out with an injury.

11:10 – WSU 13, FSU 7: Mateer fumbles, recovered by Forman at the FSU 42, where the Bulldogs will take over.

13:57 – WSU 13, FSU 7: Bulldogs throw a couple of incompletions and Lynch’s 36-yard field goal attempt is no good. Cougars bend, but don’t break on that drive and start again on their own 18.

First quarter

0:00 – WSU 13, FSU 7: Bulldogs complete two more big pass plays before the end of the quarter to move the ball to the WSU 23. Keene goes 9 of 10 for 116 yards in the quarter.

0:34 – WSU 13, FSU 7: Hutson takes an end-around for a 2-yard touchdown run. And the Cougs opt for the PAT this time to regain a 6-point edge.

Mateer came up with another big 3rd down play earlier in the drive, hitting Freeman for 32 yards. The WSU QB is 6 of 11 for 75 yards and has eight carries for 41 yards.

4:23 – FSU 7, WSU 6: Bulldogs drive right down the field to take the lead with a PAT. Keene can hardly do wrong and takes the top off the WSU defense with a 34-yard score to Freeman.

Keene starts 7 of 8 for 74 yards passing.

9:13 – WSU 6, FSU 0: Mateer punches in a 1-yard touchdown to cap a solid first drive for the Cougars. WSU tries a trick play for a 2-pt conversion, which is no good.

Cougars drive 75 yards in 13 plays, converting three third downs and picking up a pass interference in the end zone to set up the score. Mateer is 4 of 8 for 45 yards and has five carries for 20 yards.

13:26 – WSU 0, FSU 0: Two big third down conversions to start the drive for WSU. Mateer dances around in the pocket before hitting Pulalasi for 13 yards to move the chains.

Mateer looked to hit a big play on a flea-flicker on first down, but the ruling of a catch was overturned.

15:00 – WSU 0, FSU 0: Bulldogs win the toss and defer to the second half. Cougars will start with the ball.

WSU’s starting offensive line



LT Esa Pole

LG Christian Hilborn

C Devin Kylany

RG Brock Dieu

RT Fa’alili Fa’amoe



Follow along with this thread for updates throughout the day.

Pregame

Tomorrow’s look 👀



Us: All Red 🔴🔴🔴

Series history

Washington State holds a 3-2 all-time series lead over Fresno State, but the two teams have only played once since 1994, with the Bulldogs beating the Cougars in the 2022 LA Bowl 29-6.

The Cougars won 3 of 4 meetings between 1987 and 1994.

Team stats

Scoring WSU FSU Points Per Game 41.8 31.2 Points Allowed Per Game 32.4 28 Total Yards 495.4 394.6 Yards Passing 298 281 Yards Rushing 197.4 113.6 Yards Allowed 468.6 362.2 Pass Yards Allowed 292.4 215 Rush Yards Allowed 176.2 147.2

Individual stats

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. John Mateer (WSU) 89-153 1429 13 5 Mikey Keene (FSU) 111-167 1356 7 6 RUSHING Carries Yards TD John Mateer (WSU) 77 453 5 Malik Sherrod (FSU) 60 196 4 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Kyle Williams (WSU) 25 464 5 Mac Dalena (FSU) 22 501 4

Game preview

