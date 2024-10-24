Benjamin Tod and the Lost Dog Street Band find Spokane

From staff reports

Benjamin Tod and the Lost Dog Street Band are coming to Spokane off two new albums.

With an old-school Americana sound filled with outlaw soul, Benjamin Tod has been bringing raw authenticity to country music for over a decade.

Tod has released multiple solo albums (including “Shooting Star” on Oct. 18) as well eight records with Lost Dog Street Band (such as “Survived” in April).

Tod acts as the lead singer and guitarist of the Lost Dog Street Band, which also features his wife Ashley Mae on vocals and fiddle.

Popular tracks from Tod as a solo artist include “One Last Time” featuring Sierra Ferrell, “Using Again” and “Wyoming.”

Fan favorites from the Lost Dog Street Band include “September Doves,” “Brighter Shade” and “War Inside of Me.”

They will be playing the Knitting Factory on Saturday and will be joined by singer-songwriter Nolan Taylor. General admission tickets for $26 can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.