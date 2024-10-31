Soul Proprietor brings Motown, soul and funk to Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Soul Proprietor is bringing their unique energy back to Spokane Tribe Casino this weekend.

The 10-piece band will play the hits of Motown, classic R&B, funk and more.

Featuring a horn and rhythm section led by vocalists Patrice Thompson-Rose and Austin Carruthers, the group combines four decades of experience – some of those years include members working with artists like Natalie Cole, Diana Krall and the Temptations.

Soul Proprietor will bring their interpretations of “urban soul” to Spokane Live (with no cover charge) at 8 p.m. Friday.