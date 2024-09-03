Spokane County Sheriff’s sergeant fired as he faces assault charges for violent arrest

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who faces an assault charge for the violent arrest of a 63-year-old man last summer was fired Tuesday.

Sheriff John Nowles announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon that he terminated the employment of Clay Hilton.

“Sheriff Nowels determined Mr. Hilton’s conduct was clearly outside of policy and led to charges filed by the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office,” the statement reads. “Therefore, Sheriff Nowels terminated Mr. Hilton’s employment with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Hilton has the right to appeal the Sheriff’s decision and defend himself against the criminal charges he is facing.”

Hilton faces charges of assault and falsifying a police report for his arrest of Kevin Hinton at Terrace View Park that left Hinton with eight broken ribs, a punctured lung, concussion and disfigured lip for what a Spokane police investigation showed was at most a civil infraction – for being at a Spokane Valley park after dark.

Until Tuesday Hilton was on paid administrative leave.

Nowels also disciplined other officers who responded to the incident at Terrace View Park.

“After reviewing the internal investigation, I believe it clearly showed some members of the Sheriff’s Office, including supervisors, did not live up to the standards of conduct of the Sheriff’s Office during and after this incident,” Nowels wrote. “I imposed discipline on those members at a level I believe is appropriate, including the significant step of terminating Mr. Hilton’s employment. Additionally, I have made changes to policy, ensuring we appropriately document and review all uses of force.”

The sheriff’s office said further information about the discipline of other deputies would only be released through a public records request.

In October, Nowels told the Spokane Valley City Council of his plans to change how his office reviews uses of force moving the review from a patrol lieutenant, who are often overwhelmed with other duties, to a new position whose primary job is to review use of force.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment further on the Hilton situation, citing wanting to respect the court process. The sheriff thanked the public for their patience during the lengthy investigation by Spokane police and the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, which led to Hilton’s termination.

“I assure the citizens of Spokane County that we will continue to strive for excellence in our policing and hold ourselves to the high standards they expect,” Nowels said. “We will also hold accountable those who violate the public’s trust and confidence placed in us as law enforcement professionals.”