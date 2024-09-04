ID released for man killed in hit-and-run in downtown Spokane

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a hit and run downtown on Aug. 30.

Jeremy Somday, 44, died of blunt force injuries to his body on the corner of Third Avenue and Wall Street, the medical examiner’s office wrote in a news release.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, according to Spokane police.

Spokane Police Lt. Daniel Strassenberg said that as of Wednesday, police have not arrested anyone in connection to Somday’s death.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2024-20177321.