Spokane Indians fall to Everett 14-12 in mistake-filled day game

From staff reports

EVERETT – The teams combined for 26 runs, 31 hits, five errors, 11 walks, a wild pitch and two hit batters.

When the dust settled, the home side held on – barely, despite a once-large lead – to a late-season victory that did not affect the league standings in the least.

The Spokane Indians rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth, but the comeback fell short in a 14-12 loss to the Everett AquaSox in a Northwest League game at Funko Field on Friday afternoon.

Everett’s Caleb Cali hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Michael Arroyo added four hits, two runs and two RBIs for the AquaSox (32-32 second half).

The first-half champion Indians (39-25) were paced on offense by Dyan Jorge, who enjoyed a 4-for-5 day with three RBIs. Cole Carrigg went 3 for 5 with an RBI, and EJ Andrews Jr. added three hits, four runs and two RBIs out of the No. 9 hole.

It was not a day for fans of pitching.

Indians starter Yujanyer Herrera managed just two innings and allowed four runs on four hits. Reliever Davis Palermo (2-5) coughed up four runs on four hits over two innings, and Felix Ramires gave up four runs on four hits, walking three.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

For the title: The Indians will face the Vancouver Canadians in the best-of-five NWL championship series starting Tuesday in Vancouver. Game 3, and Games 4 and 5, if necessary, are scheduled Friday-Sunday at Patterson Baseball Complex at Gonzaga.