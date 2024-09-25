Community Cookbook: Versatile poached chicken can make many fall-friendly recipes

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

With the onset of fall weather, it’s a good time to think about throwing a chicken into the pot. For those who like chicken, that is. Our apologies to those who don’t.

Whole and value-packed chicken may be the most versatile bargain in the meat department when purchased on sale. The star of today’s column is poached chicken used in many dishes, including those offered today. Poaching is a great way to cook a lot of chicken quickly. Keep poached chicken in the refrigerator to use anytime and freeze it for future use.

Chicken pot pie is a savory pie crowned with a golden crust and filled with a generous mix of meat and vegetables bathing in a rich, creamy sauce. It’s flavorful, colorful and heart-warming. Pot pie is a perfect comfort food, especially during the colder months of fall and winter.

Store-bought frozen pot pies are fine, with some being more fine than others and a few not worth carrying home. Their costs in price and nutritional value are always high. Why not make a homemade pot pie using poached or leftover, cooked chicken and frozen mixed vegetables? All that’s needed then is to have the pie dough or optional puff pastry ready, make a quick sauce, assemble the pie and bake.

The chicken salad in today’s sandwich recipe is a sleeper. It isn’t limited to sandwiches. Use it to fill burritos, wraps, lettuce cups and pita pockets. Serve it on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes for a main-dish salad or with designer crackers as an appetizer or snack. For a main-dish salad, consider adding cherry-sized tomatoes, grapes, orange or pineapple bites for a fruity presence.

Simply Poached Chicken

Poached chicken is delicious and easy to make when using boneless, skinless chicken breasts. It’s inexpensive compared to the store options, especially the canned stuff. Try this, and you may never eat canned chicken again. Refrigerate poached chicken for as-needed use in any number of dishes or freeze it for future use.

6 cups water

2¼ teaspoons salt

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon onion powder

A pinch of black pepper

2½ pounds (more or less) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

Combine the water and salt in a 10- to 12-inch deep heavy-bottomed pan (a sauté pan is perfect) and let sit for an hour or two to dissolve the salt. Trim off any extraneous material from the chicken breast halves and slice each crosswise into three or four equal pieces. Place the pieces in the pan in a single layer (be sure the liquid covers the chicken completely; add a little more, if needed). Cover and let sit at room temperature for 30-40 minutes (this allows the chicken to brine a little). Bring just to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from the heat and let sit for 16 minutes before lifting the lid. Skim the foam floating on the surface off, if preferred, and remove the chicken with a slotted spoon. Let cool for 10 minutes before handling or refrigerate. Shred or dice the chicken, depending on use. Use fresh or cover and refrigerate for up to five days. Freeze for future use.

Notes: The poaching liquid is a delicious broth. Strain, if preferred, and save for other uses.

Yield: About five cups

Chicken Pot Pie

Who doesn’t like a good pot pie? It’s quintessential comfort food. Here’s a scaled-down version of my Country Chicken Pot Pie. Though smaller, all of the big flavor and heartiness are there.

2 teaspoons cooking oil

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

1¾ cup chopped onion

1½ cup of ½-inch cubed potatoes, peeled or unpeeled (about 2 medium)

2 cups chicken broth

½ cup milk

½ cup flour

¾ teaspoon poultry seasoning

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

⅛ teaspoon ground thyme

8 ounces frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and drained

1½ cup shredded cooked chicken

Pie dough for a 9½-inch pie crust

Heat the cooking oil and butter or margarine in a small skillet over a higher medium heat. Add the onion and cook until just tender, stirring occasionally. Cook the potatoes in salted, boiling water until just tender (add the potatoes while the water is still cold); drain. Add the next 9 ingredients (through thyme) to a large saucepan. Mix thoroughly with a whisk. Heat over medium-high heat until bubbles just start to break on the surface, whisking constantly. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for five minutes, whisking constantly. Remove from the heat and stir in the potatoes, vegetables, and chicken. Pour into a 9½-inch deep-dish pie plate. Roll the pie dough into a circle about an inch larger than the pie plate. Carefully place the crust on top of the filling. Turn the edges under and lightly flute with a fork (make sure the crust is firmly attached and draped over the rim). Cut a few slits in the crust to allow steam to escape. Place the pie on a rack in the middle-low position of an oven preheated to 400 degrees. Bake until the crust is golden brown, about 30-35 minutes.

Notes: Turkey can substitute for chicken. Puff pastry can substitute for pie dough (use plenty of it).

Yield: About five main-dish servings

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Sandwiches for a quick lunch or dinner are hard to beat when you’re in a rush or want to relax rather than cook. Chicken salad is easy to make if you have some cooked shredded chicken in the frig. Chicken breasts work very well, but thigh and leg meat offer a more intense flavor.

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

⅛ teaspoon ground thyme

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1¼ cup finely shredded lettuce

¾ cup shredded cooked chicken or turkey

⅓ cup finely chopped onion

3 Tablespoons finely chopped dill pickle or celery

¼-⅓ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Mayonnaise or sandwich spread

6 slices sandwich bread

Combine the first five ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl. Stir in the next four ingredients (through pickle or celery). Stir in the cheese. Cover and refrigerate for an hour to allow the flavors to blend. Mix well and taste. Add seasonings or mayonnaise, if needed. Spread mayonnaise or sandwich spread on one side of each bread slice. Spread a third (about ½ cup each) of the chicken filling on three bread slices, about a ½-inch thick. Top with the remaining slices of bread.

Notes: A generous pinch of garlic and onion powder adds flavor to the filling. Made with regular mayonnaise, the filling will last several days, covered and refrigerated. With light or fat-free mayonnaise, use the filling within four hours for the best results.

Yield: Three sandwiches

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com