Dump truck driver taken to the hospital after being freed from spilled rig in Spokane Valley

A driver had to be freed from a dump truck and taken to the hospital following a rollover near the Pines Interstate 90 on-ramp in Spokane Valley Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the rollover around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from Washington State Patrol. Spokane Valley firefighters worked to stabilize the truck and extricate the driver by removing the roof of the cab, the department posted on social media.

It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or speed were factors in the rollover.

The on-ramp near Montgomery Avenue and Indiana Road was closed.