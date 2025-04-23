Working overtime: Spokane prepares for Western Conference Finals after dramatic series with Victoria

Spokane Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan (73) makes a save during the Western Conference semi finals game against the Victoria Royals on Tuesday, April. 22, 2025 at Spokane Arena in Spokane WA. (James Snook)

Of course, Tuesday’s Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals went to overtime. With the way the series played out, there was no other logical conclusion.

And like the previous two overtime games in the series, the Spokane Chiefs found a way to come up with the same – positive – result.

In the process, they survived a long and physical second round and advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2019.

Andrew Cristall scored a power-play goal with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime period and the Chiefs beat the Victoria Royals 5-4 at the Arena, winning the best-of-seven Western Hockey League series in six games.

In the conference finals, the Chiefs will meet fifth-seeded Portland, which defeated top-seeded Everett 4-2 on the road in Game 7 of the other semifinal on Tuesday. With the Chiefs as the higher seed, Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals will be Friday and Sunday at the Arena. The series will shift to Portland for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary), with Games 6 and 7, if needed, back at the Arena on May 5 and 6.

It’s never easy in the second season, but especially so in this series – four of the six games were decided by one goal. The Chiefs led 4-2 early in the third period Tuesday only to see Victoria force overtime.

“It was really good to get that goal and just kind of, you know, forget about how they came back on us,” Cristall said after the game. “I definitely want the puck on my stick in overtime, and try to make a difference. But I’d be just as happy if anybody else scored. A lot of relief that it went in the net. And you know, no matter who it was, we were pretty pumped.”

The winner was Cristall’s 13th goal of the playoffs, which leads all scorers.

“(Overtime) is a moment for big players to shine,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said. “And (Cristall) is a big player in our league, and on our team, along with a few other guys. But he’s one of those kids that understands the moment he’s in. And he’s got a knack to be around the net, around the puck, and when you do that, and you have that, you give yourself the opportunity to score big goals like that.”

Shea Van Olm, the WHL regular-season leader in goals with 49, recorded a hat trick in regulation and added an assist on the winner. Cristall had three assists to go along with the overtime goal and captain Berkly Catton had three helpers – and drew the penalty which resulted in the final goal.

“We’re super excited and proud to be moving on to the conference final here. But yeah, hard-fought battle, and credit to (Victoria). They’re a good team. They played hard,” Van Olm said. “I’ve been through this a lot of times, and, you know, it’s a long, long journey. … We’re only halfway there, and we’ve got to do what we just did all over again to go all the way.”

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 40 saves; Victoria goalie Jayden Kraus made 53. The Chiefs went 1 for 5 on the power play, and Victoria went 1 for 6.

Cowan was spectacular at times.

“That’s what you need, right?” Lauer asked. “It’s playoff hockey. You need guys to step up. In moments during the series, and again (Tuesday night), it was an example of him stepping up for us.”

“He’s a lifesaver,” defenseman Saige Weinstein said of Cowan. “The guy’s a brick wall back there. As a defenseman, it’s great having him back there, and he’s just, you know, a second layer (of defense), and it’s super hard to get past him.”

There were four penalties called in regulation – three against the Chiefs – and none after the midway point of the second period. But there were five called in the first overtime and two more in the second session.

The last one was the difference maker, and it cost Catton some stitches.

The Chiefs owned play throughout overtime, outshooting Victoria 12-6 in the first and 14-4 in the second. With 3:50 left, Catton took a stick from Victoria defenseman Nate Misskey up high and it drew blood, resulting in a four-minute double-minor penalty.

The Chiefs dominated the ensuing power play, causing the Victoria defense to scramble. Cristall circled the net and fed Van Olm between the circles, whose one-timer bounced off bodies out front and ended up with Catton in the slot. With Royals goalie Jayden Kraus on his backside and several players prone on the ice in front of the crease, Catton slid the puck to Cristall in the right wing circle.

He settled the pass, then whipped it over Kraus for the series-ending goal.

“I thought as the game went along, you know, first overtime, second overtime, I thought our transition (game) was much quicker,” Lauer said. “We were working to get available. We were moving the puck a lot better.”

“We’re a super-conditioned team,” Cristall said. “We put in all the work during the year and in the summer so that we can go out there and play our best. So, I think it was just a lot of confidence and just knowing that the next (goal) will come.”

“Our crowd probably gave us a little extra boost and a little extra motivation (in overtime),” Van Olm said. “The same sort of thing happened in Victoria. Their crowd was really pushing for their guys. So, you know, it’s kind of an advantage at home. And I think that kind of put us over the edge.”

Up next is Portland, which Spokane went 4-2 against this season – all in regulation – and outscored 29-19. The Winterhawks went 36-28-3-1 and finished third in the U.S. Division in the regular season. They reached the WHL championship series last season before being swept by Moose Jaw.

“They are playing well,” Lauer said. “They went far last year in the playoffs. A lot of their guys have been through it before. You know, our group is just new into it. Their group has been through it, so they know what to expect going through the playoffs already with the experience. But we’ll be ready for Friday.”

“It’s two U.S. Division teams. There’s, you know, a little bit of a battle there,” Van Olm said. “We’ve had some very close games all season.”