Blake Wright homers, knocks in go-ahead run in 10th; Spokane Indians beat Eugene in extras 8-7

EUGENE, Ore. – Blake Wright delivered the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a sacrifice fly and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 8-7 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Sunday.

Wright finished 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs.

Tevin Tucker was the automatic runner at second base to start the 10th. He stole third base and after Caleb Hobson struck out, Wright lifted a 1-1 pitch deep enough to center to allow Tucker to race home.

Fidel Ulloa took over on the mound for the bottom half. With one down Jonah Cox stole third and Quinn McDaniel walked. But Ulloa struck out Charlie Szykowny and Jose Ramos flied out to end the game.

Wright hit a solo homer in the first inning as Spokane (21-21) built a 4-1 lead after three. First-place Eugene (31-11) countered with three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings.

The Indians rallied to tie it in the eighth. Jean Perez and EJ Andrews, Jr. led off with walks. Perez moved up a base on a flyout then scored on a single by Tucker.

After a pitching change, Hobson put down a sacrifice bunt and Andrews charged home with the tying run.

Indians starter Konner Eaton went four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

The Indians start a six-game homestand against the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.