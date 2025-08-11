Memorial fund opened for fallen Spokane County sergeant

A fund has been set up to help family cover expenses incurred from the death of Spokane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Salas.

Salas, 59, was struck and killed by a motorist Sunday while assisting someone on the side of Interstate 90 near Cheney.

Salas, who planned to retire next month, was an Air Force veteran and had a law enforcement career that spanned 34 years. He served as a school resource deputy, a member of the traffic unit, a member of the Emergency Operations Team, a detective, a corporal and a sergeant. He leaves behind a wife.

A local law enforcement program, the Sheriff’s Community Oriented Policing Effort, or “SCOPE” – is working with Behind the Badge Foundation, a nonprofit that assists the families of fallen first responders, to collect donations for Salas’ family. Canopy Credit Union will oversee the fund, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact Canopy Credit Union and request to donate to the SCOPE/Sgt. Salas memorial fund. Donations are also permitted via Venmo through a QR code released by the sheriff’s office.

Venmo code to donate to Sgt. Salas’ memorial fund. (Courtesy)

“Spokane County Sheriff’s Office extends our heartfelt thank you for all the kind emails and messages of support that we have received from our community, and from across Washington and the United States,” the release said.

The county is in discussions to plan a memorial service.