Woman accused of shooting man last month in Spokane told police she acted out of fear, records say

Spokane police arrested a woman Friday, a month after a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man.

Trinity Christenson, 23, is facing a first-degree attempted murder charge in connection with the July shooting. According to court records, Christenson is accused of shooting 27-year-old Coal Strode outside an apartment complex at 15 E. Central Ave., across from a Rite Aid store.

Friends interviewed by police claimed that Strode frequently harasses Christenson and writes letters, poems, fantasies and graffiti about her and a “fictionally planned wedding,” according to court records.

When police caught up with Christenson, she said she was fearful she would encounter Strode alone because he would “pop up” everywhere she goes.

When investigators indicated they had video footage of her fleeing the scene, according to court records, Christenson broke down crying and admitted she was the one who shot Strode, documents say.

Her arraignment is set for Aug. 26.