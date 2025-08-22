Indians use big inning to power past AquaSox 10-2
EVERETT – The Spokane Indians scored 10 runs in the second inning, more than enough to beat the Everett AquaSox in a Northwest League game at Funko Field on Friday night.
Tommy Hopfe, Skyler Messinger and Caleb Hobson strung together three straight RBI singles to spark the 10-2 rout.
Cole Messina capped the second inning with a two-run homer, his seventh of the season.
Spokane starter Braxton Hyde pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Everett scored on a fielder’s choice in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the second.
The Indians (23-28) evened the series at two games apiece with the AquaSox (19-32).