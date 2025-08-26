Country Homes stabbing suspect arrested

Spokane deputies arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman in the chest Monday evening, a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency crews responded to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Hawthorne Road in Country Homes and found a victim with a stab wound to her chest. She was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, the news release said.

Deputies found the suspect, 33-year-old Michael A Helms, south of the location near the highway. First responders administered Narcan to Helms, the release said. He was later transported to the jail under suspicion of first-degree assault.