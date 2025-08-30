Recap and highlights: Last-second field goal the difference in Washington State’s win over Idaho 13-10

PULLMAN — Washington State spent the previous seven months shrouding its quarterback spot in secrecy. The Cougars didn’t announce a starter during spring practices, not in fall camp, not even the week of their first game, protecting that competitive advantage like the nuclear launch codes.
When WSU’s offense took the field Saturday evening against Idaho, Jaxon Potter jogged out for the first snap. Two hours later, he was replaced by transfer Julian Dugger, whose unit endured back-to-back three-and-outs. A few minutes after that, Potter returned, this time to lead a game-winning drive.
Potter cashed in, guiding the Cougars on a final drive to the Vandals’ 15-yard line, where kicker Jack Stevens connected on a game-winning 32-yard field goal. That helped WSU secure a 13-10 victory in the first game for head coach Jimmy Rogers, whose offense woke up just in time to avoid what would have been a disastrous upset.
On their final drive of the game the Cougs churned out several chunk plays. The third-year sophomore Potter kicked off the drive with a 19-yard completion to wideout Tony Freeman, who teamed up with running back Kirby Vorhees to combine for nine yards on the next two plays. Then Vorhees broke free for 11, and two plays later, running back Leo Pulalasi turned a short catch into a 14-yard gain.
That landed WSU at the Idaho 15, giving Stevens a chance to win the game. He obliged.
But in the end, the Cougars’ defense had to do the heavy lifting. WSU’s offense, which totaled just four rushing yards for the game, coughed up a fumble from senior Angel Johnson in the final moments, deep in his team’s own territory. That paved the way for Idaho to tie the game at 10-all on a short field goal.
For the game, WSU had more penalties (7) than rushing yards (4), highlighting how anemic a night it was for the hosts’ offense. In his first career start, Potter completed 24 of 31 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown, but that was about the end of the good news for the Cougs’ offense. Their offensive line, which is incorporating three new starters, could not generate much push up front.
Washington State holds an all-time record of 72-17-3 against regional rival Idaho. The Cougars have won 10 consecutive games in the series and defeated the Vandals 24-17 in their last meeting on Sept. 3, 2022.