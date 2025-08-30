Recap and highlights: Last-second field goal the difference in Washington State’s win over Idaho 13-10

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN — Washington State spent the previous seven months shrouding its quarterback spot in secrecy. The Cougars didn’t announce a starter during spring practices, not in fall camp, not even the week of their first game, protecting that competitive advantage like the nuclear launch codes.

When WSU’s offense took the field Saturday evening against Idaho, Jaxon Potter jogged out for the first snap. Two hours later, he was replaced by transfer Julian Dugger, whose unit endured back-to-back three-and-outs. A few minutes after that, Potter returned, this time to lead a game-winning drive.

Potter cashed in, guiding the Cougars on a final drive to the Vandals’ 15-yard line, where kicker Jack Stevens connected on a game-winning 32-yard field goal. That helped WSU secure a 13-10 victory in the first game for head coach Jimmy Rogers, whose offense woke up just in time to avoid what would have been a disastrous upset.

On their final drive of the game the Cougs churned out several chunk plays. The third-year sophomore Potter kicked off the drive with a 19-yard completion to wideout Tony Freeman, who teamed up with running back Kirby Vorhees to combine for nine yards on the next two plays. Then Vorhees broke free for 11, and two plays later, running back Leo Pulalasi turned a short catch into a 14-yard gain.

That landed WSU at the Idaho 15, giving Stevens a chance to win the game. He obliged.

But in the end, the Cougars’ defense had to do the heavy lifting. WSU’s offense, which totaled just four rushing yards for the game, coughed up a fumble from senior Angel Johnson in the final moments, deep in his team’s own territory. That paved the way for Idaho to tie the game at 10-all on a short field goal.

For the game, WSU had more penalties (7) than rushing yards (4), highlighting how anemic a night it was for the hosts’ offense. In his first career start, Potter completed 24 of 31 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown, but that was about the end of the good news for the Cougs’ offense. Their offensive line, which is incorporating three new starters, could not generate much push up front.

Washington State Cougars running back Angel Johnson (1) runs the ball against the Idaho Vandals during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, on Gesa Field in Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First quarter 00:21 - WSU 0, Idaho 0: 44-yard field goal attempt by Idaho kicker Cameron Pope is no good. 5:09 - WSU 0, Idaho 0: WSU’s defense comes up with a stop after a 28-yard punt set up Idaho in plus territory. The Vandals’ punt pins the Cougars at the 3. 9:26 - WSU 0, Idaho 0: Idaho’s opening drive stalls at midfield. The Cougars will start their first possession of their season on the 7. Second quarter 10:31 - WSU 7, Idaho 0: Washington State recovers a fumble by Idaho quarterback Wood. WSU defensive lineman Raam Stevenson recovered the ball and the Cougars will take over at the Vandals’ 45. WSU DE Malaki Ta’ase forces a fumble on Idaho QB Joshua Wood and Raam Stevenson recovers it



Cougs get the ball at the Vandal 45 pic.twitter.com/DmYmNYmtnl — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 31, 2025 11:30 - WSU 7, Idaho 0: WSU coach Jimmy Rogers elects to go for it on fourth down and Potter answers with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Josh Meredith. Meredith was called for taunting on the play. Potter was able to find his rhythm on the drive, completing six passes for 75 yards. The Cougars are on the board first!



Jaxon Potter connects with Joshua Meredith for the first touchdown of the @WSUCougarFB season. pic.twitter.com/5CiIxiboJV — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) August 31, 2025 Halftime Washington State holds a 7-0 lead over Idaho at halftime. After a slow start, Potter found his groove and finished the half with 118 passing yards and one touchdown to Meredith. The Vandals kept their offensive gameplan conservative, rushing 23 times for 90 yards. Fresno State transfer Wood has 41 passing yards and 56 rushing yards for Idaho. Third quarter 1:23 - WSU 10, Idaho 0: WSU kicker Jack Stevens converts a 30-yard field goal. 3:20 - WSU 7, Idaho 0: Idaho running back Elisha Cummings fumbles. WSU’s Kyle Peterson recovers the ball in bounds. The Cougars will take over at Idaho’s 18. WSU S Matt Durrance forces a fumble and Kyle Peterson recovers, giving the Cougs great field position pic.twitter.com/h0XKENFQHO — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 31, 2025

Fourth quarter

00:03 - WSU 13, Idaho 10: WSU kicker Stevens makes 32-yard field goal.

1:45 - WSU 10, Idaho 10: Idaho kicker Pope hits a 21-yard field goal to tie the game.

2:28 - WSU 10, Idaho 7: WSU’s Angel Johnson fumbles and the ball is recovered by Idaho’s Donovan Ida Parham on the 10.

FUMBLE!!!!@VandalFootball recovers deep in Washington State territory with just over 2 minutes left 😱 pic.twitter.com/6vkFd6HMbT — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) August 31, 2025

5:40 - WSU 10, Idaho 7: The Vandals force a punt and have the ball on WSU’s 46.

7:25 - WSU 10, Idaho 7: Idaho’s Art Williams rushes up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown. The Vandals complete a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took up almost nine minutes.

Touchdown Idaho. Vandals cap a 16-play drive with a short burst from Art Williams.



WSU 10, Idaho 7, 7:25 to play pic.twitter.com/Y7YFw6AP85 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 31, 2025

Jaxon Potter named WSU starting quarterback

Redshirt sophomore Jaxon Potter started Week 1 for Washington State after much secrecy leading up to the game. Potter’s first series was a three-and-out.

Pregame

Washington State ushers in the Jimmy Rogers era when it opens its season at home with the Battle of the Palouse against Idaho. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on KSKN (CW Network).

Both teams will start new quarterbacks in the opener after a bowl appearance last season for the Cougars and a trip to the FCS playoffs for the Vandals.

Fresno State transfer Joshua Wood will lead Idaho. Rogers has yet to announce a starting quarterback for WSU, but the odds are it will be redshirt senior Zevi Eckhaus.

WSU S Cale Reeder just came out of the locker room in street clothes. Looks like he will be out tonight.



He was seen on crutches toward the end of fall camp, then off them on the last day. Coach Jimmy Rogers said Reeder was dealing with a “minor knee issue.” — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 31, 2025

WSU WR Devin Ellison is in a boot. Looks like he’ll be out tonight against Idaho. pic.twitter.com/yASNlwqKXB — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 31, 2025

Series history

Washington State holds an all-time record of 72-17-3 against regional rival Idaho. The Cougars have won 10 consecutive games in the series and defeated the Vandals 24-17 in their last meeting on Sept. 3, 2022.

Game preview

