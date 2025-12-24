Community Cookbook: A brief Christmas tale paired with some holiday breakfast ideas

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

The perennial debate between Santa Claus believers and nonbelievers has always amused me. That’s because of a childhood experience that no Santa Claus skeptic has ever had.

Let me tell you my story.

I was an analytical kid. When I was 8 or 9 years old, I had an idea. I thought it might be possible to find out if Santa Claus is real and whether stories about his Christmas Eve gift deliveries are true. After all, logic and probability theory tell us it’s much easier to prove that Santa Claus exists than to prove that he doesn’t. Likewise, I reasoned, it’s much easier to prove that Santa makes house calls than to prove that he doesn’t.

I conjured up a plan.

After dinner and watching several Christmas specials on television, the family retired in anticipation of Christmas Day, with its morning gift-giving and special dinner. When everyone was fast asleep, I sprang into action.

I placed a glass of milk, several of Mom’s sugar cookies, and an unopened bottle of soda on the table in case Santa was lactose intolerant. Returning to bed, I waited, awake and alert. It was some time until faint sounds and a single short swish came from the living room. My hearing was better back then. I quietly donned my slippers and slowly started toward the sounds.

Creeping closer and closer, I stayed low, hugging the hallway wall. I peeked around the corner. Darkness cloaked the room. There was complete silence. I nervously reached, searching for the light switch, and found it. With a deep breath and a flick of the switch, the lights lit up, and I could see. There were presents under the tree. The untouched milk and a bottle cap rested on the table. The cookies and soda were nowhere to be seen.

I glimpsed a flash of red, white and black in the corner of my eye, scurrying up the fireplace chimney, and heard the clangs of an empty bottle as it tumbled down. I quickly ran outside to see what I could see. There was the big guy, lavishly dressed, taking hold of the sleigh’s reins and shouting, “Onward!” As the sleigh rose, he smiled, cookie crumbs dotting his snow-white beard. He cheerfully bellowed, “May your joys be many and your sorrows be few. Sleep warm and sleep sound; Merry Christmas to you. Ho! Ho! Ho!”

An unfamiliar warmth embraced me in the cold, still air. I now knew that Santa Claus is real and that he delivers.

This is what I remember.

Of course, it may only have been an excited youngster’s Christmas Eve dream from long ago, made fuzzy by the passage of time. I really can’t say for sure. But I still leave sugar cookies and a bottle of soda on the table every Christmas Eve, just in case.

Here are recipes for several last-minute Christmas breakfast dishes. They’re ideal for those who want to keep things quick and simple while enjoying some tasty home cooking. Chances are, you already have most or all of the ingredients in your kitchen.

Have a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!

Microwaved Scrambled Eggs

Microwaved scrambled eggs tend to be lighter and fluffier, with more volume than stovetop scrambled eggs. Here’s a simple recipe for microwaving scrambled eggs. Embellish the eggs with all sorts of tasty add-ins or eat them simply as is; they’re delicious. Use your imagination to customize these basic scrambled eggs to suit your tastes.

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

2 large whole eggs or equivalent egg substitute

2 tablespoons milk or water

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon any flavor bouillon powder

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Microwave the butter or margarine in a medium microwavable bowl at 20% power until just melted. Add the remaining ingredients and beat with a fork until well blended. Microwave on full power, uncovered, until the eggs are nearly set, but still slightly moist with a glossy sheen, 75-80 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds. When finished, stir thoroughly to break up the curds and let stand for a minute or two (the eggs will continue to cook slightly while standing). Serve hot. Garnish with minced fresh parsley, cilantro, green onion tops, or chives, if preferred.

Notes: Combine the add-ins and eggs after microwaving, except for cheese. Good add-ins include shredded cheese, crumbled cooked bacon, chopped ham, chopped chives or green onion, cooked chopped onion and bell pepper, and sliced sautéed mushrooms. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary for ovens with different wattage.

Yield: One or two servings

Microwaved Poached Egg

Poached eggs are tasty with pure egg flavor and no added fat. Using the magic of the microwave oven, this poached egg is ready to eat in just a couple of minutes with minimal fuss. It may take some trial and error to obtain the right timing for the best results, but it’s worth it. Poached eggs on buttered toast are a popular breakfast dish.

⅓ cup water

½ teaspoon white vinegar

1 large refrigerated whole egg

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Mix the water and vinegar in a 6- to 8-oz. glass custard or measuring cup. Microwave on high power for 30 seconds. Carefully break the egg into the cup and gently pierce the yolk several times with a toothpick or the tip of a small knife without breaking it. Place in the microwave and cover with a folded paper towel. Microwave on 80% power for 15 seconds. Gently turn the egg over for even cooking, and microwave for 10 seconds. Check for doneness. If needed, continue to microwave, checking every 5-10 seconds (it will finish quickly; the white should be firm and the yolk runny). When done, lift the egg out with a slotted spoon and drain well. Briefly place on a paper towel to finish draining and remove any white strands that may have formed. Season with salt and black pepper and use, as planned.

Notes: A thin membrane surrounds the yolk. Puncture the membrane to release building pressure and avoid an exploding yolk. An exploded egg in a microwave oven isn’t pretty. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary for ovens with different wattage.

Yield: One serving

Cinnamon Toast

I often ate this toast as a snack when I was a kid. It still tastes pretty good. Cinnamon Toast is a quick and easy snack or breakfast side.

2 slices sandwich bread

Softened butter or margarine

Granulated sugar, to taste

Ground cinnamon, to taste

Toast the bread to the desired doneness. Spread a light layer of butter or margarine on the top side of each slice, then evenly sprinkle sugar and cinnamon, to taste.

Yields: Two servings

Hot Cornmeal Cereal

Mush, gruel, hot cereal, polenta – this food goes by several names. Cornmeal makes a satisfying hot breakfast cereal that warms and nourishes with each spoonful. By substituting wheatmeal, this recipe might just make something similar to Cream of Wheat.

2½ cups water, divided

½ cup cornmeal

½ teaspoon salt

Granulated sugar or sugar substitute, to taste

Combine 1½ cup of the water, cornmeal, and salt in a bowl or measuring cup. Bring the remaining cup of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir the cornmeal mixture and pour it into the boiling water. Return just to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat. Add sweetener, to taste, and water or milk, if preferred.

Notes: Be sure to rinse the saucepan, bowls, and utensils before the cornmeal dries, when it’s easy to wash off. Maple syrup is a delicious substitute for sugar.

Yield: Three or four servings

Microwaved Maple-Flavored Oatmeal

The maple-flavored cereal, Maypo, took off in the 1960s. I remember watching its commercial on the family’s bulky, black-and-white television. The commercial featured a lippy cartoon kid dressed in a cowboy outfit, stubbornly proclaiming, “I want my Maypo!” It was my favorite hot cereal, and I’ve never really outgrown it. I thought Maypo had long disappeared from store shelves, but then several years ago, I noticed that it was still around here and there. This recipe uses a simple one-step cooking process, making cleanup a cinch.

¾ cup milk or water

½ cup quick-cooking oats

¼ cup maple syrup

⅛ teaspoon salt

Milk or water, to taste

Combine the first four ingredients (through salt) in a 3-cup glass bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high power for 2½ minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Add more maple syrup for more flavor. Stir in milk or water, if needed.

Notes: The quantity can easily be doubled or more; increase the container size and cooking time accordingly. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary for ovens with different wattage.

Yield: One serving

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com