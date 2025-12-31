Community Cookbook: Delicious recipes to kick your New Year off right

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

The transition into a new year is, traditionally, a time to find our bearings, to consider where we are, where we’re going, and where we aspire to be. It’s a time to set goals and to make changes in our lives; we hope for the better.

As this year closes and the new one dawns, there are some important questions we should all be considering. We’re now 345 days into the presidential incumbent’s governance. Are we tired of winning yet? Are we better off now than we were a year ago? Do we like what has happened to America since Jan. 20, the day of the current president’s inauguration?

Overall grocery prices have increased every month since April, with no relief in sight. For the first time, grocery prices and product scarcities are threatening to cause more gastric distress than some of my cooking. But enough on that.

The four dishes we offer today would comprise quite a fine New Year’s dinner. Let’s face it, few of us have the time or inclination to familiarize ourselves with four new recipes, gather the necessary ingredients, and then prepare all four dishes in a single day. The chances are that everything won’t turn out so well, and you’ll wind up a frazzled mess by the end of the day. That’s no way to usher in a new year.

However, if you’re looking to add one or two dishes to your New Year’s dinner menu, these options can help you start the new year right. Save the others for another day. Enjoy.

Fettuccine Rustica

Pasta shapes interact differently with sauces, influencing the character and flavor of the finished dish. They aren’t universally interchangeable. Fettuccine is a popular pasta shape and does well in many pasta dishes. Here’s a fettuccine dish that’s reasonably quick and easy to make and packs a lot of flavor.

11 ounces dried fettuccine

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup finely chopped onion

⅓ cup finely chopped bell pepper

¼ cup shredded carrot

3 large garlic cloves, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/8-inch thick, large slices halved

¾ teaspoon crushed fennel seed

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

⅛ teaspoon salt

½ cup dry red wine (optional)

1 (14½-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 teaspoons beef bouillon powder

¾ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Minced parsley for garnish

Break the fettuccine into thirds (this is optional). Heat the olive oil in a high-sided medium or large skillet over high-medium heat. Add the next 7 ingredients (through salt). Stir and cover with a lid. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until tender but still slightly firm, about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the wine, if used, and increase the heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil, add the next 5 ingredients (through sugar), and stir well. Bring to a boil, uncovered, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low-medium and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Take the skillet off the heat and let sit, uncovered (for a smooth sauce, transfer it to a bowl and purée with an immersion blender, then return it to the skillet). Cook the fettuccine in salted, boiling water until nearly tender, stirring occasionally. Drain the fettuccine, reserving ½ cup of pasta water. Return the sauce to medium-high heat and stir in ¼ cup of the pasta water. Add the fettuccine and thoroughly combine. Cook until heated through, stirring frequently, adding the remaining pasta water, as needed. Remove from the heat and stir in ⅓ to ½ cup of the cheese. Garnish with additional cheese and parsley, and serve hot with extra cheese at the table.

Notes: Good wines include cabernet sauvignon, Chianti and pinot noir (don’t use burgundy). A little cooked meat or seafood doesn’t hurt this dish at all.

Yields: Five main-dish servings

Broccoli Italiano

When I started developing this recipe, I expected it to be just another broccoli dish. The flavor took me by surprise. The garlic pieces populate the dish as little islands of flavor, while the red pepper flakes linger in the background. The olive oil and chicken broth have a favorable influence on the broccoli. Broccoli Italiano has turned out to be one of my favorite vegetable dishes for fancier dinners.

4 cups, prepared as directed, broccoli

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced ⅛-inch thick

½ cup chicken broth, divided

Sliced almonds for garnish (optional)

Cut the florets from the stalks and stems, and cut the larger florets, lengthwise, into 1½-inch pieces to produce flat sides. Cut off and discard the ends of the stalks. Peel the outer layer off the stalks up to the stems, if needed. Slice large-diameter stalks in half, lengthwise. Slice the stalks and stems into ¾-inch pieces. Place the broccoli in a 2-quart microwavable container. Cover with a lid, leaving one corner open to allow venting. Microwave on high power for 2-2½ minutes, stirring every 40 seconds. Remove the lid to release the steam. Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the red pepper flakes and cook for 30 seconds. Add the garlic and cook for 20 seconds, stirring frequently, then add the broccoli and half of the broth. Cover with a lid and cook until the broccoli is tender but still slightly firm, about 5 minutes total, stirring several times, and adding the remaining broth after 1 minute. Remove the lid for the last minute or two of cooking to evaporate the liquid and fry the broccoli (add a little broth or water, if needed, to finish the broccoli and avoid burning the garlic). Taste and add bouillon powder or salt, if needed. Garnish with almond slices, if preferred.

Notes: Be careful removing the lid when microwaving due to possible steam. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary for ovens with different wattage.

Yields: Three or four side-dish servings

Bread, Mediterranean Style

After visiting a local Greek restaurant, a friend enthusiastically described an appetizer of crusty bread served with a dipping sauce made with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. It sounded delicious. I quickly started testing ideas for a homemade version, and here it is. Preparation is mostly just slice and pour. The sauce is made by pouring balsamic vinegar into the center or by drizzling it over a pool of olive oil. It couldn’t be faster or easier, and it makes a great appetizer or snack. It’s a refreshing alternative to the usual buttery garlic bread at dinner. The better the olive oil and balsamic vinegar, the better the dipping sauce will be. Experiment with different oil-to-vinegar ratios and seasonings to find the blend that you like best.

½ loaf baguette bread

3-4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze (sweeter and thicker)

⅛-¼ teaspoon coarse or flaked salt

Slice the bread in half horizontally. Then slice it crosswise into 1-inch wide pieces. Toast or warm, if desired. Pour the oil into a 5- or 6-inch deep plate or shallow bowl. Pour the vinegar into the center or drizzle it over the top of the oil (don’t stir). Sprinkle any seasonings over the top. Alternatively, warm (don’t cook) the oil and a little minced garlic in a saucepan, then proceed to make the sauce (too much garlic may overpower other flavors). Let cool to room temperature before serving with the bread. To eat, dip a piece of bread into the oil, collecting enough to flavor and moisten the bread, as well as some of the vinegar. Replenish the oil and vinegar, as needed.

Notes: Use any good crusty bread that you like. Wrap the bread in aluminum foil and warm in an oven, or place on a shallow baking pan in a single layer, crust side down, and lightly toast under a broiler. Some combination of red pepper flakes, garlic powder, parsley, Italian seasoning, crushed minced garlic, dried thyme leaves, dried oregano, black pepper, grated Parmesan cheese or finely shredded fresh basil can be sprinkled over the top of the sauce for added flavors.

Yields: About 20 pieces

Pineapple-Yogurt Soft Serve

Dole Pineapple Whips are a popular confection at Disney amusement parks. The hardest part about making the whips at home is sharing them with others. It’s easy to be possessive with something this good. The ingredients are pricey, but then a single, though generous, serving at Disneyland will cost about $7.29 (not including travel, lodging and admission). There are copycat recipes around, and here’s yet another. This one’s not so different from the others, except that it uses frozen yogurt instead of ice cream. That’s of no particular advantage or interest, except to those who prefer yogurt. I happen to like the yogurt version.

2 cups (1 20-ounce can) drained pineapple chunks

1 cup frozen vanilla-flavored yogurt

½ cup unsweetened pineapple juice

Freeze the pineapple chunks in small piles on a tray so they feed into the blender blades (an ice cube tray will work). Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until the mixture is puréed and uniform in color, pushing ingredients down to the blades with a spoon or spatula (blender turned off), as needed.

Notes: Replicate Disneyland’s signature swirls by extruding the soft serve into serving bowls through a piping bag equipped with a large open star tip (a plastic food storage bag with a corner cut out can also be used). Freeze soft serve in an airtight container for up to a month. Press plastic wrap against the surface to prevent ice crystals from forming. To use, thaw at room temperature until it reaches a pipeable consistency, stirring every few minutes. When ready, transfer to serving dishes and pipe a big swirl on top. Other flavors can be used, such as strawberry, orange and lemon.

Yields: About 3½ cups

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com