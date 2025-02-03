Woman allegedly stabs husband in Spokane Valley

A woman stabbed her husband Sunday at a Spokane Valley home, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded before 1:30 p.m. to a stabbing at a group home in the 4700 block of North Vercler Lane. A man told police his wife stabbed him, the news release said.

Deputies arrested Aziza Kabamba, 50, on suspicion of first-degree assault. The victim was taken to the hospital for stab wounds on his chest and arm that were not life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the incident.