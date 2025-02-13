Spokane bank robber sentenced to 8 years in prison

A federal judge sentenced a Spokane bank robber to eight years in prison Monday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington.

Dustin T. Perrin, 41, robbed three banks in Spokane in a four-month period more than a year ago.

On Oct. 13, 2023, Perrin robbed the First Interstate Bank branch on 57th Avenue while wearing a wig as a disguise. He was able to get $1,986 in cash and fled on a bike, according to the release.

In November, Perrin robbed the Numerica Credit Union branch on South Regal Street and escaped with more than $5,000. In January of last year, he robbed Washington Trust Bank at 27 E. Indiana Ave. and escaped with $2,000.

Investigators were able to confirm his DNA through a note he handed one of the bank tellers and security footage outside of a Walmart.