Community Cookbook: Are you ready for the New Year? These quick-fix dinners are great for formal or on-the-couch dining

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Here we are, approaching the end of yet another year and the arrival of a new one. I’m glad this is a food column, so I don’t have to recap the passing year’s major news events; people are distressed enough already. Food columns should generally be islands of refuge from all of that, so I’d better stick to discussing food today.

For those still searching for a quick-fix New Year’s dinner idea, feed one, two, or a crowd with Mix and Match Party Pizzas. With several to a package, Naan, Pita bread, and small pizza crusts are ideal for quickly making a variety of pizzas to satisfy a variety of appetites.

Shrimp and Shriveled Tomato Pasta is a gourmet kind of dish. It may appear difficult to make, but it isn’t. Preparation is fairly quick and easy. (Lazy Guy’s tips: Forget the homemade sauce. Use your favorite bottled pasta sauce and frozen cooked shrimp. Add a few spices, a little olive oil or butter, and cheese to liven up the sauce. Add a store-bought salad, garlic bread, and dessert for a complete energy-saving meal).

Notwithstanding Lazy Guy’s recommendations, Lemon Cloud Pudding is a light and refreshing dessert suitable for formal or on-the-couch New Year’s dining. Enjoy it at the dinner table while conversing with others or binge-watching television in your sweats; it’s good either way.

Happy New Year.

Mix and Match Party Pizzas

These pizzas can be quick and easy to make. Because Naan, Pita bread, and personal pizza crusts usually include several to a package, the toppings can be varied to suit everyone’s preferences. This recipe makes three pizzas but can be doubled or tripled.

½ cup pizza, marinara, or spaghetti sauce

8-12 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese, divided

red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup chopped onion

⅓ cup chopped bell pepper or other pepper

Dash of salt

¾ cup chopped button or cremini mushrooms

3 loaves Naan, Pita bread, or personal pizza crusts

Optional toppings: Cooked ground beef, sausage, sliced pepperoni, ham, vegetables, Canadian bacon, salmon, sliced olives, jalapeño peppers or pineapple

Combine the sauce and ¼ cup of the mozzarella cheese in a small bowl. Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, and salt. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 90 seconds, stirring occasionally. Stir in the mushrooms and cover with a lid. Continue to cook until the onion and pepper are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat. Place the crusts in a single layer on a 16-inch pizza pan or two shallow baking pans. Spread the sauce on them. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes, if used. Spread the vegetables, then remaining Mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce. Spread any optional toppings on the pizzas. Place on a rack in the middle-low position of an oven preheated to 375 degrees. Bake until the cheese melts and the bottoms of the crusts lightly brown, about 9-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Notes: Make a sauce by combining ½ cup of tomato sauce, ½ teaspoon each of dried oregano and basil, ¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon of garlic powder, and ⅛ teaspoon of black pepper. For a simple cheese pizza, omit the vegetables and optional toppings.

Yields: Three pizzas

Shrimp and Shriveled Tomato Pasta

The sauce in this pasta dish has a lot of ingredients for such a small amount, but they add up to some big flavor. Aside from the shrimp, this dish is ready in the time it takes to cook dried pasta and several minutes for the sauce, making it a good last-minute go-to. Cooking the shrimp yourself allows flavoring it, thus enhancing the dish. Frozen, cooked shrimp also work well.

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

¼ cup wine (optional)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons flour

1½ teaspoon beef or chicken bouillon powder

¾ teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon crushed fennel seeds

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ cup cherry-sized tomatoes

8 ounces dried thin spaghetti or thick angel hair pasta

¾ cup reserved pasta water

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

1 cup cooked, shelled and deveined shrimp (51-60 count or smaller)

Finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Grated Parmesan or Romano cheese for garnish and serving

Combine the first 13 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium saucepan. Heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil in an 8-inch skillet (approximately) over a higher medium heat. Add the tomatoes and cook until a few skins split, turning over frequently. Remove from the skillet. Break the pasta in half (this is optional). Cook the pasta in salted, boiling water until nearly tender. Remove ¾ cup of pasta water and let the pasta sit in the remaining water until the sauce is ready. Add ½ cup of the reserved pasta water to the pan. Bring just to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover with a lid. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the butter or margarine and remove from the heat. Drain the pasta and combine it with the sauce. Stir in ⅓ cup of cheese, adding the remaining water, if needed, to keep the pasta moist (the pasta will continue to absorb some moisture as it sits). Stir in the tomatoes and shrimp. Garnish with cheese and parsley. Serve hot with additional cheese on the side.

Notes: Barilla’s angel hair pasta is thicker than others and works well in this dish. Good choices for wine include chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir.

Yields: About four main-dish servings

Lemon Cloud Pudding

This pudding is a failed attempt to make a variation of Kraft Foods’ Triple-Layer Lemon Pie. The pie didn’t turn out so well. The pudding, on the other hand, is light and lively, colorful and flavorful; it’s sure to be a hit with lemon fans.

1 (3.4-ounce) package instant lemon pudding and pie filling

1½ cup cold milk

2 teaspoons lemon juice

¾ cup whipped topping

Pour the pudding and pie filling mix into a medium bowl. Add the milk and lemon juice. Whisk vigorously for the time directed on the package. Refrigerate for 5 minutes. Fold in the topping, blending as much or as little as you wish (small swirls of topping wisping through the pudding looks impressive). For an impressive presentation, spoon the pudding into 2 large brandy or wine glasses. Refrigerate for an hour to fully set before serving. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Notes: When the pudding is set, top with whipped topping and/or lemon garnishes or several small candies, such as M&M’s, if you wish.

Yields: Two servings

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com