2024’s most underrated records

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Last year saw a wide array of impressive albums spanning all genres. There was such an impressive output that I would argue more music flew under the radar in 2024 than any other year this decade. At the end of the day, only so many songs can trend, and social media platforms are pushing the power of the single to places the industry hasn’t necessarily seen. Because of this, full-length albums from anybody besides established powerhouses can wind up left in the dust. Although this list could be much, much longer, here are five records from 2024 that deserve more limelight than they were given.

“Kansas Anymore” by Role Model

‘Kansas Anymore’ by Role Model

Prior to this record, I can’t say I was the biggest fan of Tucker Pillsbury (known professionally as Role Model). The pandemic seemed to spawn this genre of “homemade” indie-pop-rap that definitely had its moment, but I can’t say has aged well. Before July, when “Kansas Anymore” was released, I had only seen Role Model in this light – but upon the first listen, I was immediately enthralled. Role Model left behind much of what he was known for an intimate, beautifully honest album full of some of the best production I have heard through the year. Lyrically, the album features some cheesier hooks alongside more raw lines, but I’d argue they sort of add to the sentiment. And honestly, the instrumentation makes up for those little flaws. From a flowing grand piano and slide guitar to glimpses of the banjo and light strings, I love a record with diverse and genuine instrumentation. From indie, folk, pop and a few areas in between, “Kansas Anymore” has my interest peaked and I look forward to what Role Model does next.

“Tigers Blood” by Waxahatchee

‘Tigers Blood’ by Waxahatchee

Although extremely critically acclaimed (and for good reason), “Tigers Blood” has seen little mainstream discourse since its release in March, which is strange to me considering the album is a genuine version of something I feel many artists are aiming to achieve. This product of Katie Crutchfield sounds straight out of the American South where she was born, with twangy guitars, ringing harmonicas and light harmonies. Lyrics of beautiful analogies tell stories of inner scars yet to heal, and the way Crutchfield cries these words out may just be the absolute highlight of the record. Although familiar and nostalgic, “Tigers Blood” takes modern Americana to a different place and does so in one of the most gorgeous albums of the decade. The album is up against some steep competition for Best Americana Album at the Grammys, but it might just be a shoo-in for me.

“Older” by Lizzy McAlpine

‘Older’ by Lizzy McAlpine

Best known for her viral 2022 hit “Ceilings,” Lizzy McAlpine has quickly become one of the most raw and artistic alternative artists out there. Her third album, “Older,” is a constant roller coaster of intimacy, self-doubt and voicing secret insecurities that every human holds – whether internal or of romantic relationships. Although a very sonically streamlined record, the range of harmonies and broad orchestral arrangements to almost nothing but a piano and McAlpine’s honest vocals offer everything this type of indie record desires. McAlpine has this ability to vocalize such a variety of feelings and emotions in such a universal way that remains unique and personal, a true talent not many hold to this degree; “Older” proves just that.

“Welcome To The Plains” by Wyatt Flores

‘Welcome to the Plains’

by Wyatt Flores

Wyatt Flores and his slew of EPs have caught the attention of many over the past year or so. His amalgamation of Americana, red-dirt country, folk and southern rock alongside lyrics that paint a perfect picture of the stories he tells are perfectly presented in his debut album “Welcome To The Plains.” As the title insinuates, the record is a reflection of the Oklahoma landscape Flores knows and loves while simultaneously exploring his own vices and relationship experiences. The 14-track record does this with a wide array of songs that range from light and steady to intense and demanding. Overall, this album screams of a country artist that has found a way to be rootsy yet new and original yet familiar. Flores might not be “pop-influenced” enough for the radio nor indie enough for the scene now popular on the other end of that spectrum, but he’s forging his own path in a way that deserves respect.

“MUTT” by Leon Thomas

‘MUTT’ by Leon Thomas

Mutt is truly the kind of record that immediately grabs your attention and refuses to let it go throughout the album. Although many may know him best for his work with artists such as SZA, Drake, Ariana Grande and many, many others – he has nothing to prove as an individual artist. Thomas explores the various range of emotions that come with relationships, from love to lust, pain and distrust and everything in-between. Partially because of this, every track is an original experience within a larger exhibit – but the production may just deserve the most credit. Although this form of hip-hop and R&B can come across as laid back and almost simplistic, the album features infatuating beats of snare and 808s, moments of blaring brass, high synths and just about every little moment hiding something new. And those insanely stacked, angelic harmonies? They never get old. Truly beyond me why this album isn’t more popular – one of the best of the year across any genre.