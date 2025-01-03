Woman arrested in Airway Heights on suspicion of possessing multiple explosive devices

Police arrested a 52-year-old Airway Heights woman Thursday on suspicion of possessing multiple explosives.

The woman, Angela Andreas-Miller, faces eight potential charges of manufacturing, possessing or disposing of an incendiary device, arrest records show.

Airway Heights police found one device in her apartment at 13660 W. 6th Ave., according to a news release from the department. They found seven more in her car.

Police first arrived at the residence to serve a search warrant for alleged identity theft when they found a device, the release said. Those living in the apartment complex were evacuated as a precaution.

Court records say Andreas-Miller at first told police she never knew about any bombs at her apartment and that friends had access to it. When police confronted her about finding notes on making bombs in her room, Andreas-Miller said she was working on a novel about a U.S. Marshal and had to look up how to make fireworks online to “understand what she was writing,” according to court documents.

The explosives were found to be “very combustible.” They were made from a pipe with a fuse inside and packed with screws, court records say.

Police safely collected the devices and are investigating in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Airway Heights Police Department Lt. Jake Keith said he cannot answer any further questions due to the ongoing investigation.