Two detained after man shot, killed near Spokane Valley Transit Center

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Spokane Valley.

One suspect was outstanding, Spokane Valley police Chief Dave Ellis said at the scene. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office later sent out a release saying two men were detained in connection to the shooting.

Callers reported a shooting in the area of University Road and East Fourth Avenue around 12:20 p.m., Ellis said.

Police responded and found a person lying in a parking lot directly across from the Valley Transit Center.

First aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. Ellis said he did not know the person’s age.

Police also are looking for potential suspect cars and are reviewing the transit center’s video footage, Ellis said. He did not know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” Ellis said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.