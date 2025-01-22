Community Cookbook: Recipes to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the year of the wood snake

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Combine the first two ingredients (through mustard) in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for an hour to allow the flavors to blend. Stir well and taste. Add mustard or cayenne pepper to increase the heat, if preferred.

This cheater’s Chinese mustard sauce perfectly pairs with egg rolls, spring rolls, dumplings, and many meats and seafoods. It’s sweeter and less fiery than most Chinese mustard sauces unless you make it otherwise.

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is celebrated throughout Eastern Asia and much of the world, wherever large Asian populations exist. The New Year festival, signaling the end of winter and the beginning of spring, starts on the first day of the new lunar year, culminating with the Lantern Festival on the 15th day.

The Chinese calendar differs from the one with which most of us are familiar. Based on the lunar year, the Chinese calendar can be 12 to 13 months long. Unlike the fixed Jan. 1 start of the new year, the first day of the lunar new year varies between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. This year, the lunar new year starts on Jan. 29. The Chinese traditionally assign a zodiac animal sign to each lunar year. Accordingly, 2025 is designated the year of the wood snake.

If not celebrating with home-cooked Asian food, consider visiting a local Asian restaurant for an enjoyable meal. Takeout and delivery may be options. Spokane is fortunate to have several fine Asian food markets. Visit them if you get the opportunity. They’re fascinating stores and offer large arrays of unique food products and kitchen equipment.

Happy New Year!

Asian-Style Pork Noodles

In Asia, breaking noodles is thought to bring bad luck, but I like to break them into thirds for more convenient eating. Still, I figure it’s pretty good luck just to be eating this dish. Once the ingredients are ready and the noodles are cooked, things come together quickly, so be sure to have your fork or chopsticks nearby.

8 ounces dried fettuccine

5 teaspoons oyster-flavored sauce

5 teaspoons hoisin sauce

4 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons flavorless cooking oil

3 green onions, thinly sliced, white and green portions separated

16 ounces ground pork

½ teaspoon salt

2½ cups, sliced into 1-by-2-inch strips, Napa cabbage

2 cups bean sprouts

Sliced green onion tops for garnish

Toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Break the fettuccine into thirds (optional). Cook in salted, boiling water until tender but still slightly firm. While the fettuccine is cooking, make the sauce by combining the next six ingredients (through black pepper) in a small bowl. Heat a large stir-fry pan or high-sided skillet over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes (don’t do this with nonstick cookware). While heating, drain the fettuccine. Add the cooking oil and white portion of the green onion to the pan or skillet; cook for 20 seconds. Add the pork and cook until most of the pink is gone, about 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently, reducing the clumps in size as they cook. Stir in the salt, then the cabbage. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add the bean sprouts and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the fettuccine and cook until most of the liquid evaporates/absorbs, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to medium. Stir in the sauce and remaining green onion. Cook until heated through, stirring as needed. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with green onion and optional sesame seeds.

Notes: A single stir-fry sauce can substitute for the sauces and sesame oil. Ground beef, chicken, or turkey can substitute for pork. Add a handful of toasted red Thai or Arbol chilies to the finished dish for color and little islands of heat.

Yield: About six main-dish servings

Speedy-Quick Asian Fried Rice

Instant rice stars in this delicious colorful dish. It’s quick to put together and almost foolproof for those who find cooking rice to be a little challenging.

4 teaspoons flavorless cooking oil, divided

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ cup, sliced into ¼-by-1-inch pieces, onion

1 cup, sliced into ½-by-2-inch pieces, firmly packed, Napa cabbage

1 cup warm chicken broth

4 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup cooked and drained frozen peas and carrots

¾ cup tightly packed instant white rice

2 large whole eggs

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1-2 green onions, sliced into ¼-inch pieces

Heat 2 teaspoons of cooking oil and the sesame oil in a medium skillet over high-medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the cabbage and cook until the vegetables are tender but still slightly firm, 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the next five ingredients (through garlic powder). Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Add the peas and carrots, then the rice. Return to a boil, stirring to ensure the rice grains are well-coated with liquid. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and remove from the heat. Let sit for 14 minutes before lifting the lid. While the rice is steaming, thoroughly beat the eggs, salt, and black pepper with a whisk or fork. Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the eggs and cook until just set, breaking them into bite-size pieces with a spatula. Remove from the skillet. Transfer the rice to a serving dish and garnish with the eggs and green onion.

Notes: For a more substantial dish, stir in a little cooked pork, chicken, or seafood after the rice finishes sitting.

Yield: Three or four side-dish servings

Baked Shrimp Spring Rolls

Shrimp spring rolls may be my favorite version. I like to bake these in the oven, but they can also be deep-fried. For an unforgettable eating experience, serve these with several dipping sauces.

8 ounces cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined, finely chopped

1¼ cup finely shredded cabbage

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 cup shredded carrot

1 cup finely chopped bean sprouts

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon flavorless cooking oil

2-3 teaspoons minced ginger root

1-2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

20 spring roll wrappers

Water

Combine all ingredients, except the wrappers and water, in a medium bowl. Make the spring rolls by removing 4 wrappers at a time, leaving the rest covered tightly. Position a wrapper on a flat surface with a point facing toward you. Brush the wrapper’s farthest two edges and point with a slight amount of water. Place 2 rounded tablespoons of filling one-third up the wrapper. Lift the lower flap over the filling. Fold the left and right ends over the flap and tightly roll the wrapper over the farthest point. Place on a 13-by-9-inch shallow baking pan, seam-side down, with space between each; cover with a damp towel. Repeat with the remaining ingredients, using two pans. Brush a light coat of cooking oil on both sides of the spring rolls. Bake on a rack in the middle-high position of an oven preheated to 400 degrees until golden brown on both sides, 8-10 minutes, turning over after 5 minutes for even cooking.

Notes: Substitute 2 cups of finely chopped vegetables for shrimp to make vegetable spring rolls.

Yield: 20 spring rolls

