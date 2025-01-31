Person stabbed in Airway Heights, police searching for suspect

Police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing early Friday morning.

According to a social media post from the Airway Heights Police Department, a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed near the 10200 block of West 12th Avenue just before 5 a.m.

The man sustained a stab wound to the upper torso. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Facebook post said.

Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Tyler Warnock. They say he was the passenger in a silver 2014 Honda Pilot.

The car, driven by someone named “Tim,” was captured on surveillance footage during the incident. It was also captured in the area of West 12th Avenue and South Deer Heights Road just before the stabbing around 4:15 a.m., police said.

When Warnock is found, he will be arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and an outstanding warrant from Idaho, according to police. Those with information are encouraged to call Crime Check. Those who see the vehicle are told to call 911. People inside are considered armed and dangerous.