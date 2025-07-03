Coeur d’Alene Fire asks for safe July 4 celebrations honoring fallen firefighters, whose memorials are set for next week

Coeur d’Alene Fire Chief Thomas Greif thanked the community for its support and asked for safe and responsible celebrations for July 4 after the death of two firefighters in an ambush on Sunday.

“Let your actions reflect the strength and spirit of this community and serve as a tribute to those we have lost and those who continue to protect us,” Greif said in a news release on Thursday.

Battalion Chiefs Frank Harwood and John Morrison were killed and fire engineer David Tysdal was seriously injured after being shot by 20-year-old Wess Roley while responding to a fire on Canfield Mountain intentionally set by the shooter.

Private memorial services for the slain firemen have been scheduled.

Greif also thanked everyone who showed up to a procession that followed the tragedy Tuesday.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest appreciation to every member of this incredible community,” Greif said. “You have shown us the true meaning of unity, compassion and resilience.”

Greif went on to ask the community to come together for July 4, mentioning the Coeur d’Alene parade to honor all first responders, especially those who sacrificed their lives on Sunday.

The theme of the parade is Home of the Brave, honoring veteran and active-duty service members, but Linda Coppess, President and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene Region Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview with KXLY that there will be a tribute to the firefighters as well.

A celebration of life for Morrison, 52, is set for Thursday. The following day, a celebration of life for Harwood, 42, is scheduled. Both will take place at the Hagadone Event Center in Coeur d’Alene.

The services will be relatively private and not open to the public. The families of the firemen have requested only close family, friends and uniform personnel attend, according to a Facebook post from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.

Condolences and means of sympathy can be sent to 5271 E Seltice Way in Post Falls for Harwood and 300 E. Foster Ave in Coeur d’Alene for Morrison, according to the city’s fire department.

Amid the tragedy, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a New York organization meant to support fallen officers and firefighters’ families in the decades after 9/11, has stepped up to pay their mortgages.

“Every day, our first responders put on that uniform and don’t know if they will return home to their families. Chief Morrison and Chief Harwood answered the call to serve and protect their communities, and they were targeted for doing their jobs. In this time of tragedy, we hope to offer some solace to their families by paying off their mortgages, so that they can grieve with some peace of mind knowing that their greatest bill is taken care of,” the organization’s CEO, Frank Siller, said in a statement.

Closer to home, Coppess said it’s not final, but she plans to begin the parade with two riderless horses. It will start at 10 a.m. and run till 12 p.m., going through Sherman Avenue in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

“On behalf of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, thank you truly for your ongoing support, your compassion and your shared commitment to making this community what it is today,” Greif said. “Have a safe and meaningful Fourth of July weekend.”

Reporter Mathew Callaghan contributed to this article.