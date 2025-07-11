Wildfire northeast of Davenport reaches nearly 6,000 acres

A fire that started 10 miles northeast of Davenport has almost reached 6,000 acres.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday that residents living in or around Green Canyon, Mill Canyon, Harker Canyon, Farr Road and Angel Spring Road need to leave immediately. High winds have pushed the fire, located near Carp Lake and Western Pines Road, up against the Spokane River.

The fire started Wednesday and is believed to be human caused, according to a news release posted by the sheriff’s office. In just a few days, the fire went from 78 personnel working to knock it down to almost 300.

According to the news release, crews are working to connect fire lines with the assistance of air attack.

The fire is 0% contained as of Friday.