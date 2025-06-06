Spokane Indians fall behind early, shut down late in 6-2 loss to first-place Hillsboro

After their win on Tuesday, the Spokane Indians were in a first-place tie with the Hillsboro Hops for the Northwest League first-half title. They haven’t won since – and are now one-half game out of last place.

The Hops scored all they needed in the first two innings and beat the Indians 6-2 in the fourth game of a six-game series at Avista Stadium on Friday.

Spokane (27-28) fell to 1-9 on Fridays this season. Through five innings the Indians went 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven. The Hops retired 14 batters in a row before Darius Perry walked with two outs in the ninth.

Hillsboro (30-25) jumped on Indians starting pitcher Jordy Vargas right away. Cristofer Torin led off with a single and stole second, then Ryan Waldschmidt walked.

Ben McLaughlin followed with a line-drive RBI double, then Vargas uncorked a wild pitch and Waldschmidt hustled home. With one down, Kenny Castillo walked and a flyout brought McLaughlin in to make it 3-0 before the large crowd for fireworks night had settled into its seats.

It could have been worse, as Jean Walters lined one into the right-field corner that looked like extra bases.

But Walters slid past the bag and Caleb Hobson’s throw was on the money for the final out of the inning.

It didn’t get any better in the second.

Vargas walked Gavin Logan and Anderdson Rojas, and both moved up on a wild pitch. Torin’s long flyout to center scored Logan. With two down, McLaughlin walked, took second on a wild pitch, and Vargas walked Angel Ortiz to load the bases.

Jared Thomas ran down Castillo’s long drive to center on the track to avoid further damage.

Vargas, the Colorado Rockies’ 21-year-old No. 12 prospect, has allowed 13 earned runs over his past 11 innings pitched covering four starts. He has have given up 12 hits, 12 walks and four wild pitches in that span.

The Indians loaded the bases in the third on a pair of walks and Thomas’ bunt single. But with two down, Aidan Longwell struck out swinging to end the threat.

The Indians loaded them up again in the fourth with one down, but Caleb Hobson grounded into a force and Darius Perry struck out to leave them stranded.

Spokane finally broke through in the fifth. Hillsboro starter John West walked Thomas and Charlie Condon, then Longwell hit a ground ball through the right side for an RBI single, ending West’s outing. It was Longwell’s first game since May 23, out with an undisclosed injury.

Hops reliever Jorge Minyety walked Braylen Wimmer to load the bases. A run scored when Andy Perez bounced into a double play, then Skyler Messinger grounded out to end the inning.

Hillsboro added two runs in the seventh off lefty reliever Bryson Hammer, who was added to the roster from Low-A Fresno earlier in the week.