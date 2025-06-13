Spokane Indians Friday struggles continue in 15-0 loss in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Spokane Indians have struggled mightily in Friday games. They entered play in Vancouver on Friday 1-9 kicking off the weekend this season.

You can make that an emphatic 1-10.

Four Indians pitchers gave up 16 hits and nine walks in a 15-0 loss to the Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium. With the loss, the Indians (29-32) are all but eliminated from the first-half title chase – down four games to first-place Vancouver (33-28) with five to play.

The Canadians won their eighth in a row and 16th of the past 18 games, outscoring opponents 144-54 during the stretch.

There were plenty of hitting heroes for Vancouver. All nine starters had at least one hit and scored. Leadoff hitter Victor Arias led the hit parade with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Five Canadians had two hits and Je’Von Ward walked three times, scored twice and had two RBIs.

The Indians went without a base runner in the fifth through eighth innings.

Starting pitcher Alberto Pacheco (5-4) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings. Alan Perdomo was next in line and he walked four and gave up two hits in the seven batters he faced, allowing five runs in one-third of an inning. Bryson Hammer gave up two runs on four hits and two walks in 1⅔ innings.

The series continues Saturday at 1:05 p.m.