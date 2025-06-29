Aidan Longwell knocks in five, Spokane Indians outlast Hillsboro 13-9

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Spokane Indians offensive barrage against the Hillsboro Hops continued on Sunday – and it was needed to overcome a multitude of defensive mistakes and miscues.

Aiden Longwell went 3 for 4 with a home run and padded his league-leading RBI total with five and the Indians outlasted the Hops 13-9 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The first-place Indians (7-2) won 5 of 6 and scored 61 run in the series. The Hops (1-8) have lost 11 of their last 12 overall.

The Indians jumped on Hops starter Lorenzo Encarnacion right away. Caleb Hobson led off with a soft line drive single the Charlie Condon walked. Longwell singled through the right side to plate Hobson and after Braylen Wimmer moved the runners up with a sacrifice, Condon came in on a groundout to make it 2-0 after a half inning.

They added to the lead in the third. Hobson walked and went to second on a one-out single by Longwell. With two down, Andy Perez bounced an RBI single over the head of first baseman Jackson Feltner and Cole Messina followed with a line drive RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

The Indians caught a break in the fourth, then opened the floodgates. With one down, Jesus Bugarin struck out but he reached on a passed ball. Hobson walked, then with two down Longwell crushed a first-pitch fastball well over the screen in right field for a three-run homer, his 11th of the season and league-leading 54th, 55th and 56th RBIs.

Prosecky didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning – and even then it should have been an out.

Junior Franco led off the frame with a high fly ball to the track in right, but Bugarin never got a bead on it and he crashed into the fence awkwardly when he twisted to make the catch. Both he and the ball tumbled to the ground, and it went for a triple – and Bugarin left the game with an injury.

Franco barely beat the throw by Braylen Wimmer on a sacrifice fly to put the Hops on the board, and Prosecky got out of the inning without further damage.

The Indians got that run back – and more – in the next inning.

Messina drew a lead-off walk, then Skyler Messinger smacked a homer to center – his eighth of the season. With one down, Tevin Tucker doubled high off the fence in left, and the Hops went back to the bullpen. Hobson walked for the third time in the game, but consecutive ground outs ended the rally.

Franco hit his second triple of the day in the sixth on a ball that bounced off the artificial turf and over the head of Hobson in center field, with a run scoring on the play. Druw Jones singled and Gavin Logan walked, and manager Robinson Cancel lifted Prosecky for Cade Denton.

Denton gave up a single to Kevin Sim, and EJ Andrews overran it in left and two runs scored. Anderdson Rojas singled and Slade Caldwell’s long fly ball brought in the fifth run of the inning to make it 9-6.

But again the offense responded in the seventh. Messinger walked, Andrews was hit by a pitch and Tucker’s line drive down the left field line went for an RBI double. Condon walked with one down to load the bases and a run scored on Longwell’s fly out to left.

The Hops scored a run in the bottom half on a base hit by Franco and Andrews’ second outfield error in as many innings.

Andy Perez led off the eighth with a single and scored on a double to the center field wall by Messina, who went to third on the throw then scored on a wild pitch to put Spokane up 13-7. Andrews was hit by a pitch and moved up a base on a wild pitch, then reliever Ricardo Yan hit Hobson – but Condon grounded out to end the inning.

Hillsboro shortstop Cristofer Torin delivered a one-out, two-run single in the bottom half to make it 13-9, and with two down Franco was plunked. Jones singled to load the bases but reliever Justin Hammer struck out Feltner looking to end the threat.

Alan Perdomo tossed a 1-2-3 ninth on seven pitches to close it out.

Hobson went 1 for 2 with three walks and three runs out of the leadoff spot. Wimmer, Perez, Messina and Tucker all finished with two hits.

Day off: Outfielder Jared Thomas was originally listed in the starting lineup but was a late scratch for the Indians, reportedly due to “general soreness.” Thomas leads the NWL in batting at .330 and is among leaders in most offensive categories.