Two slain Idaho firefighters identified; shooter’s father comments on ‘horrible’ killings

John Morrison, Battalion Chief with Coeur d'Alene Fire Department, and member of Coeur d'Alene Firefighters IAFF Local 710, Frank J. Harwood, Battalion Chief with Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, and member of Kootenai County Fire Fighters, IAFF L2856 and Seriously injured in the line of duty: David Tysdal, Fire Fighter/Engineer with Coeur d'Alene Fire Department, and member of Coeur d'Alene Firefighters IAFF Local 710. Engineer Tysdal is currently fighting for his life and recovery. (CDA FIRE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK)

The suspect and victims in the brazen Sunday shooting deaths of two Idaho firefighters have been identified as a pair of battalion chiefs and a 20-year-old whose motivation remains a mystery to investigators.

The victims were Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue; and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, officials said at a news conference Monday.

Morrison had been with Coeur d’Alene Fire since 1996, while Harwood had been with Kootenai County 17 years, officials said.

“These men were dedicated firefighters,” a fire official said at the news conference.

The ambush also critically injured 47-year-old Coeur d’Alene Fire Department engineer Dave Tysdal, who had undergone two surgeries as of noon Monday, officials said.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris identified the suspect Monday as 20-year-old Wess Roley.

Reached outside his home north of Priest River on Monday afternoon, Roley’s father, Jason Roley, called the killings “a tragedy.”

“I feel really sorry for the families of the firefighters,” he said. “It’s just horrible. I can’t imagine he would ever do anything what they’re saying happened.”

Investigators have yet to find a motive for the killings – the younger Roley did not leave a manifesto after he died by suicide on Canfield Mountain following the shootout, Norris told reporters at a news conference Monday. An Instagram photo of Wess Roley clad in camouflage gear and face paint with Bjork’s “Hunter” playing over the post was then distributed by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

“These social media posts are what we call open-source information,” Norris said. “This is all an effort to find out intent.”

Jason Roley said he last heard from his son about a month ago, when all was well. He was working for a tree company in Coeur d’Alene.

“What’s being said right now, it just seems insane to me. He’s not like that,” Jason Roley said.

The secluded Roley residence was adorned with an American flag next to one that partially read “Veteran.”

Jason Roley said he wasn’t aware his son had any firearms.

“He’s never killed anything,” he said, ending the interview by saying he and his wife were headed to church.

There is evidence Wess Roley wanted to be a firefighter at one point, Norris said, but investigators have not come across any signs of interactions with local firefighters of note and don’t know whether it had anything to do with the attack.

The shooting suspect also had no criminal history and no survivalist training, but grew up in a family of arborists who climbed trees, living in California, Arizona and Idaho .

How it happened

Law enforcement believe Wess Roley started the now-26-acre fire on Canfield Mountain to lure firefighters in an “ambush-style attack.” Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue crews arrived at 1:21 p.m. to the report of the blaze and found Wess Roley. The firefighters, now identified as Harwood and Morrison, had a “discussion” with him, asking Roley to move his truck.

At 2 p.m., fire crews reported they were being shot.

It’s believed responders were being targeted from a tree that Wess Roley had perched in, Norris said, because law enforcement was also “engaging in gunfire” in the same direction.

“These firefighters didn’t have a chance,” Norris told reporters Sunday night.

Investigators eventually discovered a phone signal on the mountain that had been there since around 3:16 p.m. When they traced the phone, they found Wess Roley dead with a shotgun underneath him. Law enforcement had to act quickly to remove his body because the wildfire was encroaching at high speeds, Norris has said. It took about an hour and a half to recover him from the mountain.

Wess Roley’s truck was still in the middle of an active crime scene partly torched from the wildfire Monday. Investigators haven’t recorded an inventory of his truck that’s still lying in an embankment after deputies pushed it over a cliff so the suspect couldn’t circle back around during the shootout and drive away, Norris said. Deputies also flattened the tires of multiple fire trucks on scene so the suspect couldn’t hijack them.

Wess Roley, who had been in the area “for the better part of 2024,” was also known to police, but not for anything criminal – the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has had three “interactions” with Wess Roley, and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department reported two. Each interaction was minimal, like for trespassing or a welfare check, and Wess Roley was cooperative , Norris said.

Wess Roley’s Instagram username is no longer available online. Norris said the account was wiped, but not by law enforcement.

A deleted Instagram post from Wess Roley is shown at a news conference Tuesday, June 30, 2025. (Alexandra Duggan/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A father’s disbelief

After offering condolences to the families of the fallen firefighters, Jason Roley said he’d hoped authorities misidentified his son as the shooter.

“There’s got to be more to the story,” Jason Roley said.

The elder Roley lives with his wife on a wooded acreage along a creek, accessed only by an unmarked dirt road off state Highway 57. The property is situated in a jungle of cedar, red fir, grand fir and aspens. The meandering road is dotted with an occasional private driveway, each boarded by a gate heavy with warnings and “No Trespassing” signs, keeping out visitors and keeping in a collection of horses and goats.

One neighbor said the county owns the road, but the neighbors maintain it. During peak tourist season, residents see maybe one car there each week that doesn’t belong to a property owner, the neighbor said.

Jason Roley gave no indication that Wess Roley ever lived there. Online records indicate he ran track in high school in Arizona in 2024. Asked whether his son recently graduated, Jason Roley said no.

“He got his GED. I actually flew him out here to go into the army, but I don’t know what happened.”

Locals react

Coeur d’Alene-area residents strolling Monday morning through McEuen Park downtown wanted answers on the shocking attack and asked for prayers for the firefighters who were killed and injured.

Curt Polley said the city has seen “very little crime” in his 37 years living there.

“This is, like, a big deal,” said Polley, adding how the shooting has garnered worldwide attention. “Now, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has become front page.”

“It’s kind of sad, ‘cause it’s going to give us kind of a bad rap,” he added.

Friends Doreen Nowak and Toni James were sitting in the park grass Monday.

Nowak said she didn’t understand why someone would shoot firefighters.

“It’s a crazy world,” she said.

James called the shooting devastating for the firefighters, law enforcement and the families of the men and women who responded to the fire.

“My neighborhood was totally bombed with smoke last night, and we were packing bags just in case,” James said.

Coeur d’Alene being thrust into the worldwide spotlight “is what it is,” James said.

“We’ve made headlines in the past, and I mean, this sort of thing can happen anywhere, really,” she said.

Rick and Carol Wadholm, of Hayden, simply wondered why the killings happened.

“He died for nothing; just to be hateful, I guess,” Rick Wadholm said of the suspect.