South Hill house fire injures one, kills dog

A Thursday morning house fire on the South Hill injured one man and killed a dog, the Spokane Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters responded to a home at 3915 S. Havana St. at 2:45 a.m. to find a man unconscious in a front room. They also found a dog in the main living area that died of smoke inhalation, the release said.

The man was rescued out of a window and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in critical condition. A woman was also in the basement of the home but managed to escape by crawling out a window, the release said.

Fire crews believe the fire started in the breezeway between the garage and the house and quickly spread to parts of the home.

The cause is still under investigation.