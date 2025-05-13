LIVE UPDATES: Spokane Chiefs trail Medicine Hat 2-0 after first period in Game 3 of WHL Championship Series

The Spokane Chiefs trail the Medicine Hat Tigers 2-0 after the first period in Game 3 of the Western Hockey League Championship at Spokane Arena on Tuesday.

Game 4 is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Arena.

WHL player of the year and consensus No. 1 overall 2026 NHL draft pick Gavin McKenna was a late scratch for Medicine Hat. He came off the ice early during warmups and did not dress for the game.

Unlike the first two games of the series, the Chiefs managed to clear the first minute of the game without giving up a goal.

The Chiefs were awarded the game’s first power play midway through the first as Oasiz Wiesblatt was sent off for a post-whistle slash. But just moments after the penalty expired Wiesblatt jumped out of the box, tracked down a puck behind the Spokane goal and fed Cayden Lindstrom out front, who beat Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan for his second goal of the series at 11:45 of the first.

The Chiefs have allowed the first goal in 13 of their 18 playoff games – including all three in the championship series.

Medicine Hat made it 2-0 with 1:51 left in the period. Catton lost the puck int he neutral zone, leading the Tigers back the other way with numbers. Lindstrom backhand shot was brushed aside by Cowan, but right to Hunter St. Martin who he dumped it into an open net for his fifth of the playoffs.

Weekly awards: Catton was named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending May 11 the league announced Monday. Catton led all skaters with three goals and one assist in the first two games of the series.

Forward Mathis Preston was named rookie of the week. He led rookie skaters with one goal and one assist.