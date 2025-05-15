Tevin Tucker knocks in three, Spokane Indians top Eugene 7-3 for fifth straight win

EUGENE – Tevin Tucker went 2 for 4 with three RBIs out of the No. 9 hole and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 7-3 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Thursday.

The Indians (20-16) won their fifth in a row and third straight against Eugene (16-20).

Eugene scratched out a run in the first off Indians starter Albert Pacheco when Bo Davidson came in on a double-play grounder.

Indians left fielder Skyler Messinger evened things in the second with his fifth home run of the season. The Indians added two in the third on Andy Perez’s single.

Spokane opened it up in the sixth against reliever Elijah Pleasants. With one down, Perez walked and Messinger was hit by a pitch. Caleb Hobson walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Tucker smacked a line-drive double to center that cleared the bases to make it 6-1.

Pacheco pitched into the seventh and ran out of gas, giving up a double to Scott Bandura and a two-out RBI single to Jack Payton.

Eugene picked up another run in the eighth to make it a three-run game.

But the Indians got that run back in the ninth on Tucker’s bunt single , a wild pitch and Jared Thomas’ RBI single.

Pacheco (3-2) went 62/3 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five.