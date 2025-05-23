Lower South Hill apartment fire leaves no injuries

Two residents were rescued from a burning lower South Hill apartment Thursday afternoon, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Firefighters were called to the Sky View Apartments, 1304 W. Fifth Ave., after combustible materials were placed on a stovetop while it was on, the fire department said. Crews responded around 12:50 p.m. Multiple residents reported that they were unable to escape because of black smoke on a second-floor hallway.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but two tenants needed assistance to escape because of the heavy smoke, the release said. Firefighters supplied breathing masks to them as they left the building. They were evaluated by medics on the scene who determined they did not need treatment.

No tenants were displaced from the fire, but the department warned residents to close doors to slow potential fire growth.