Northport 15-year-old drowns in Pacific Ocean over Memorial Day weekend

A 15-year-old Northport High School student drowned in the ocean at Long Beach over the weekend, a GoFundMe from his family says.

Noah Heberling, a teenager from Kettle Falls, drowned Friday in “what was meant to be a joyful outing,” his aunt wrote in the GoFundMe post.

A rescue call came in around 8 p.m. after two men jumped in the ocean to save the drowning teen, according to the Seattle Times. The two men were rescued and treated for hypothermia, but the boy remained missing.

The search for the boy, later identified as Noah, was suspended Saturday.

The Northport High School athletics page wrote they could confirm “a tragic accident” occurred within their “Mustang family.”

The next day, Sunday, the Northport athletics page posted the high school would be closed for emergency circumstances, with the exception of a staff meeting.

Everyone is asked to respect the privacy of the family at this time, the page’s posts say.

In five days, the GoFundMe for Heberling raised more than $37,000.

“We are also grateful. It is a beautiful thing to see how many people care and have helped at this time filled with grief, pain, and the of the loss of such a awesome Grandson,” his family wrote. “Noah was a gentleman, kind, caring, smart and talented. Noah will be in our hearts forever and our love for him will never fade.”