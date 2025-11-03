Oreo unveils Thanksgiving-inspired cookies. See flavors, when to get one.

By Gabe Hauari USA TODAY

Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is now the next major holiday on the calendar.

Oreo is celebrating the holiday with what the brand is calling a limited-edition test-and-learn line of flavors, called the Oreo Thanksgiving Dinner Inspired Cookies, which the brand says “reimagines classic holiday flavors in every bite.”

The cookies are covered in fudge infused with one of six Thanksgiving-inspired flavors:

Turkey & Gravy

Sweet Potato

Cream Corn

Apple Caramel Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Cranberry Sauce

The cookies have been available since Oct. 29 exclusively on Oreo.com and are packaged in a nostalgic tin for collectors, an Oreo spokesperson told USA Today via email on Nov. 3.

According to the company’s website, a 12-count of the cookies is priced at $19.99 and comes with two cookies of each flavor.

Other special flavors

The Thanksgiving dinner-inspired cookies join other recent collaborations and innovations from Oreo.

In May, the brand teamed up with Selena Gomez on limited-edition cookies that were inspired by Gomez’s love of horchata, according to Oreo, and included a layer of chocolate and cinnamon flavor creme atop a layer of sweetened condensed milk flavor creme with cinnamon sugar inclusions, sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon flavored wafers.

In addition to the cookie, Gomez also created six unique embossments designed with her fans in mind, including one that spells out “Selenators.” There was also one exclusive cookie, found in approximately every three packs, that featured Gomez’s signature, marking the first time Oreo has ever put an autograph on a cookie, the company said.

Oreo also brought back the fan-favorite blueberry pie-flavored cookies for the first time since 2017 back in June, which featured two graham cracker-flavored cookies squeezed together with a blueberry-flavored cream. The cookies hit shelves across the country on July 7.

Also in July, Reese’s and Oreo announced they were introducing a Reese’s Oreo Cup and an Oreo Reese’s Cookie, a “two-way delicious mash-up between America’s No. 1 candy and No. 1 cookie,” the brands said in a news release.

The Reese’s Oreo Cup brings together milk chocolate and white creme peanut butter cups with Oreo cookie crumbs and were made available for presale on The Hershey’s Store starting in August. Customers began seeing the Reese’s Oreo Cups at retailers nationwide in September. The Reese’s Oreo Cup was also made available for presale in August.