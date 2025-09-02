Spokane Indians pitching implodes late; Eugene’s Jean Carlos Sio has big game in 10-4 win

EUGENE, Ore. – Jean Carlos Sio hit a two-out, three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 10-4 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Tuesday.

The Indians led 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh. The Emeralds put two on with two down, then Sio singled off Indians starter Stu Flesland on the lefty’s 93rd pitch of the game to tie it. Manager Robinson Cancel called for reliever Hunter Mann, and the first batter he faces, Jonah Cox, hit a two-run triple with both runs charged to Flesland.

All told, Flesland gave up five runs on eight hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

In the eighth, Mann hit leadoff hitter Parks Harber and sent him to second with a wild pitch. Mann then issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. Alan Perdomo entered and threw a wild pitch, allowing a run to score, then with one down Sio hit a long fly to right for his third home run of the season.

Sio finished 2 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs.

Blake Wright and Jimmy Obertop hit home runs for Spokane.

The series continues Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m.