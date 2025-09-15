Why former Chiefs standout Berkly Catton’s weight could be a factor with Kraken

Spokane Chiefs center Berkly Catton moves the puck against the Medicine Hat Tigers during the Western Hockey League Championship on May. 16 at the Arena. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – It’s one of the first questions – and really the only question that matters right now – for Berkly Catton.

“How much do you weigh?”

It’s not really the most tactful question to pose to anyone. But for Catton, the unquestioned top prospect of potential stars in the Kraken pipeline, it’s one of the most relevant questions to the entire season for him and for the NHL roster.

For the record, Catton said he’s just under 180 pounds as he arrived for Kraken rookie camp which started Thursday, following an offseason where he was able to methodically add strength and a little bit of bulk to his frame.

“I’ve never really just gained 5 pounds in a month or anything. It’s more like putting on a pound here and there,” Catton said. “I think when I came here, I was 172 or 173 just a year and a bit ago. So I’m putting on weight steadily, and I think it just kind of comes just getting older too. It’s easier to put on weight, and feeling stronger day by day.”

While a significant portion of the NHL roster for the Kraken were taking part in an informal practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex on Thursday morning, Catton was doing his part on the ice a bit later with the rest of the other top prospects in the organization.

He was one of the first ones on the ice and among the last to leave as the prospects began two days of practices before taking part in two games this weekend against the top prospects from the Vancouver Canucks. The first game will be Saturday at Angel of Winds Arena in Everett with the second game on Sunday at KCI.

“I also just kind of love being on the ice. It’s what I enjoy doing. So if I can stay out for longer, I always will,” Catton said.

Eventually the questions about the stature of the Kraken’s first-round pick from 2024 will come to an end. But his size and strength may be in an even bigger spotlight next week when he joins his NHL-established teammates for the full team training camp and the debate truly begins about Catton’s chances of starting the season on the Kraken roster.

It’s a complicated evaluation and ultimately a tough decision for the Kraken. Because of Catton’s age and the transfer agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, the Kraken are in a bind the same way they were during the 2022-23 season with Shane Wright. Catton’s two options for this season are making the Kraken roster out of camp and permanently finding a role in the lineup or spending another season in the WHL with Spokane where his skill and talent are already beyond that level. Last season, Catton had 109 points (38 goals and 71 assists) in 57 games for Spokane.

At 19, he is one year shy of a permanent stint in the AHL with Coachella Valley, which in a perfect situation, would probably be the best spot for Catton to start this season.

“He’s got big things ahead of him and I know he’s coming in here to put his best foot forward and try and prove that he’s ready,” said Tyson Jugnauth, who played in Portland last season as one of Catton’s opponents.

To help in getting prepared for training camp and the attempt at proving he’s ready for a spot on the NHL roster, Catton spent part of his offseason skating with a group of NHL players that included Calgary’s Connor Zary and former Seattle Thunderbird Kevin Korchinski.

He also allowed himself a little time to regroup. The past year was a whirlwind from being drafted by the Kraken in June 2024 to a long season with Spokane that lasted until the WHL championship series before losing to Medicine Hat.

“Last year, with the draft and all this stuff, it’s a really short summer. It goes by quick and there’s not as much time to I think just kind of settle down and work on getting a little stronger, a little bigger,” Catton said. “So I think this past summer, I spent lots of time doing that and working on little aspects of my game and feeling really confident. I think coming into this September it’s about putting my best foot forward and showcasing myself the best I can.”